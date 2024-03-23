Live Boxing Results Tonight: Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda

Eddie Hearn-promoted light welterweight Dalton Smith goes up against the hard-punching veteran Jose Zepeda in a 12-round headliner tonight for the vacant WBC silver 140-lb title live on DAZN at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

Tonight’s event on DAZN starts at 7:00 p.m. UK / 3:00 p.m. ET. The ring walks for the main event between Smith and Zepeda is approximately at 10 p.m. UK / 6 p.m. ET.

Main Card live on DAZN at 3 pm ET

Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda

Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper

Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson

Campbell Hatton vs. James Flint

Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga

Preliminary action on DAZN and YouTube at 1:15 pm ET)

Liam Cameron vs. Hussein Itaba

Leli Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek

Connan Murphy vs. Edgar Kemsky

The Matchroom-promoted Dalton Smith will face the veteran Jose Zepeda. Zepeda comes into the fight with a 1-2 record in his last three fights and the perception that he’s on the downside of his career.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says a victory for Dalton, 25, will catapult him to the #5 spot in the WBC’s rankings at light welterweight, where he can potentially fight for the title if it becomes vacant.

Date: Saturday, March 23

Weigh In Results