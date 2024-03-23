Live Boxing Results Tonight: Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda

Eddie Hearn-promoted light welterweight Dalton Smith goes up against the hard-punching veteran Jose Zepeda in a 12-round headliner tonight for the vacant WBC silver 140-lb title live on DAZN at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.
Tonight’s event on DAZN starts at 7:00 p.m. UK / 3:00 p.m. ET. The ring walks for the main event between Smith and Zepeda is approximately at 10 p.m. UK / 6 p.m. ET.
B247 will provide live boxing updates and results of tonight’s action.
Main Card live on DAZN at 3 pm ET
Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda
Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper
Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson
Campbell Hatton vs. James Flint
Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga
Preliminary action on DAZN and YouTube at 1:15 pm ET)
Liam Cameron vs. Hussein Itaba
Leli Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek
Connan Murphy vs. Edgar Kemsky
The Matchroom-promoted Dalton Smith will face the veteran Jose Zepeda. Zepeda comes into the fight with a 1-2 record in his last three fights and the perception that he’s on the downside of his career.
Promoter Eddie Hearn says a victory for Dalton, 25, will catapult him to the #5 spot in the WBC’s rankings at light welterweight, where he can potentially fight for the title if it becomes vacant.
Smith vs. Zepeda start time
Weigh In Results
- Dalton Smith 139.6 vs. Jose Zepeda 139.6
- Sandy Ryan 146.2 vs. Terri Harper 145.9
- Campbell Hatton 139.7 vs. James Flint 139
- Ishmael Davis 153.8 vs. Troy Williamson 158.2
- Nico Leivars 121.3 vs. Piotr Mirga 121.1
- Liam Cameron 174.8 vs. Hussein Itaba 173.3