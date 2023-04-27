William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Zepeda vs. Arboleda is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title and is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Sampson Boxing. The fight will take place on Saturday, April 29 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

The countdown continues towards the title showdown between undefeated knockout artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo, Mexico who will defend his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title against former world champion challenger of Curundu, Panama Jaime “Jaimito” Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs).

WHAT TIME IS THE WILLIAM ZEPEDA VS. JAIME ARBOLEDA FIGHT?

Date: Saturday April 29

Start time: 1 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. ET

The fight and card can be watched around the world live on DAZN.

The event is set to get underway at 1 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. ET

The fight will be held at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The 12-round main event is presented in association with Sampson Boxing, and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN from College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington campus. Doors to College Park Center open at 5:00 p.m. CT, the opening bout begins at 5:05 p.m. CT, and the DAZN broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event, Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs) will participate in a 10-round featherweight fight against stablemate Victor Morales, Jr. (17-0-1, 8 KOs). The two will now be fighting for the WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title.

Chicago’s Frederick “General Okunka” Lawson (29-3, 22 KOs) will fight Estevan “Manos De Oro” Villalobos (16-1-1, 12 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington in a 10-round super welterweight bout. Opening up the DAZN broadcast with eight-rounds of super middleweight action, Reading, Pennsylvania’s David “Dynamite” Stevens (12-0, 9 KOs) will face off against Marco Periban (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City.

Also on the card, Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas is scheduled for a six-round heavyweight fight against Jonathon “The Reaper” Rice (2-2, 2 KOs) of Cleburne, Texas. Caleb Suniga (1-0) of Austin, Texas will participate in a four-round super featherweight fight against Chichigalpa, Nicaragua’s Carlos Arroyo (5-22-1, 4 KOs).

Darius “DFG” Fulghum (3-0, 3 KOs) of Houston will face Julio Bendana (6-6, 3 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a six-round light heavyweight bout. Opening the fight night, Robert “El Terror de Cayey” Cruz (8-0, 4 KOs) of Killeen, Texas is scheduled for a six-round super middleweight fight against Houston’s Tyrone “Solja Black” Selders (9-15-2, 6 KOs).

