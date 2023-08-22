WATCH LIVE: Canelo vs Charlo on PPV.com

Legendary journalist and blow-by-blow announcer Jim Lampley will be joining forces with PPV.COM as a co-host for Canelo vs. Charlo live viewer chat on the 30th of September.

Jim Lampley is a name synonymous with boxing. Known for his dynamic tenure on “HBO World Championship Boxing,” his work will be expanded as he provides on-site commentary and reports from Las Vegas throughout fight week. This collaboration will also create original video content for PPV.COM’s website and social media channels.

The partnership with Jim Lampley goes beyond traditional broadcasting. PPV.COM aims to engage its viewers in a unique way, allowing fans to interact directly with Jim during the entire PPV event via live chat. Beyond streaming the official broadcast in high quality, viewers can type questions and comments, receiving real-time responses from Lampley himself. What sets PPV.COM apart is the ability to watch without needing a subscription.

This venture is not just a professional endeavor for Lampley but a joyful one. It offers him the chance to reconnect with friends and colleagues, adding his expertise to the action both during the fight week and on fight night. The direct interaction with fans through an engaging platform is an innovative step that impresses Lampley, especially considering PPV.COM’s growth in less than two years.

Joining Lampley for the Canelo vs. Charlo live chat is another prominent name in boxing journalism, Lance Pugmire. Honored with the BWAA’s 2022 Nat Fleischer Award for Excellence in Boxing Journalism, Pugmire has contributed as PPV.COM’s senior writer and hosted chats for several boxing events. His collaboration with Lampley is seen as a gathering of boxing’s intellectual titans.

The synergy between Lance and Jim is described by Dale Hopkins, President & CEO of iNDEMAND and PPV.COM, as a boxing aficionado’s dream team. The sheer depth of expertise and insight they share is unparalleled, and PPV.COM takes great pride in making this experience accessible to their customers.

The anticipation continues to build as PPV.COM gears up to live-stream Canelo vs. Charlo in the U.S. and Canada on September 30, with audio feeds in both English and Spanish. iNDEMAND, the parent company of PPV.COM, further expands access to the event through a network of cable and telco operators across the U.S. and Canada, ensuring that fans everywhere can tune in.

The alignment of Lampley and Pugmire, the ability to interact with legends of boxing, and the reach of PPV.COM all come together to form a spectacular ensemble. It marks a new era of engaging, human-like interaction with boxing, where every punch, every strategy, and every moment is narrated, discussed, and cherished by those who live and breathe the sport. It’s a ringside seat like no other, an opportunity for fans to engage with the very voices that have defined generations of boxing history.