Boxing Tonight: Canelo vs. Charlo – Live Results

The ‘Face of Boxing’ Canelo Alvarez will be back tonight, defending his four 168-lb belts in a 50-50 fight against the tough Jermell Charlo on Showtime PPV. Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) needs to win and look good to show that he’s still the King of the sport.

Tonight’s live results of the Canelo-Jermell card will be shown below.

The action kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view, and the preliminary card begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Facebook & YouTube.

Co-feature attraction

On the undercard, junior middleweight contenders Jesus Ramos & Erickson Lubin will mix it up in the 12-round co-feature bout for the vacant WBC Diamond 154-lb title.

The 22-year-old Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) is a fighter who is being fast-tracked to the top and could be the star of the junior middleweight division soon.





Ramos is facing the capable veteran Lubin (25-2,18 KOs), who wants to show that he still has the ability to win a world title.

Erickson lost to Sebastian Fundora last year by a ninth round stoppage, and his face still looks lumped up from that grueling fight.

Other fights on the main Showtime PPV card

Former WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KO) is coming off a war with Errol Spence Jr. to take on former WBA 140-lb champion Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KO) in a 12 round fight for the WBC interim 147-lb title.

Middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KO) will battle Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KO) in a ten round fight that should be an interesting to watch contest.

Canelo expects best from Jermell tonight

“I think this is a great time to do this fight. He’s undisputed in his weight class, and I’m undisputed in my weight class. It never happened between two undisputed champions, and I think it’s the perfect moment to do this fight, and I’m happy to be here,” said Canelo Alvarez to Hot 97 about tonight’s fight with Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas.

“I expect the best Charlo. He has a lot of skills, he knows how to box, and he’s a strong fighter, but I’ve been in with all kinds of fighters, and I’m ready.

“I can say a lot of things, but at that moment, I felt I was ready to fight him and beat him, and I prepared myself to beat him,” said Canelo about whether he had regrets about taking on Floyd Mayweather Jr. at age 22 in 2013 before he was in his prime.

“He was the better man that night. He had a lot of experience, and he’s one of the greatest fighters of all time. I just lost, but I learned a lot. That made me feel like I needed to be the best one day. That’s why I’m here.

“I think boxing is in a great position right now; they’re making a lot of great fights out there. People are enjoying boxing a lot more than before, and I think, and I think the sport is in a great position,” said Canelo.

“I making these kinds of fights that people enjoy, and they’re waiting for these kinds of fights for a long time, and I feel great being involved in this fight.

“I don’t know. I feel like I’m in my prime,” said Canelo when asked how much longer he’ll continue his career. There’s a lot of history with Mexican boxing, and I’m glad to be here at the top,” said Canelo.