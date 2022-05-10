Quotes: Zurdo vs. Boesel – media workout

Fighters featured on the DAZN stream on Saturday, May 14, light heavyweight Mexican boxing star Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and former WBA Interim Light Heavyweight World Champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany hosted a media workout today, Tuesday, May 10 to promote their upcoming 12-round clash.

(Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy)

The event will also include the co-main event of the night, the undefeated William “El Camaron” Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) and John “Scrappy” Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA was on-site to show off they have been working on ahead of their scheduled flights.

Zepeda is set to face Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Managua, NIC, in a 10-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title. Ramirez will face Jan Salvatierra (8-1, 4 KOs) of Cabo San Lucas, MX, in an 8-round fight for the vacant NABA Super Flyweight Title. All bouts will stream live on DAZN on Saturday, May 14, at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez: “My team and I always watch videos on the rival, and we strategize what we’re going to do to win. The hard training is over; we just have to lose the extra pounds. There’s going to be a lot of Mexican fans at the Toyota Arena, so I’m really excited.”

“I think Bivol was just too much for Canelo. I am a little sad as a Mexican boxing fan. In a way, I do have to get revenge since I represent Mexico as well.”

Dominic Boesel: “I’ve been in the US before but not as a fighter. I’ve been here for boxing matches. I know the atmosphere, and I like it. I’m first on the ladder, and Zurdo is right under me so it was a fight that had to happen. We’ll see what happens.”

William Zepeda: “It’s a great opportunity to show the people once again who Cameron is. We know we have an experienced and intelligent rival who wants to keep his name in boxing. We prepared very well for this fight. I still have that hunger to keep ascending the 135 division.”

John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez: “I’ve been very active. I know there’s always talk, but I’m going to show you. I’ve been asking for this dude; he’s good. He lost two fights ago, but now he has nothing to lose and has something to prove. That makes him a dangerous fighter. I’m looking to put on a show.”

Oscar De La Hoya: “I saw a lot of potential in Zurdo, and that’s why I signed him once he became a free agent. The vision is to beat Mayweather’s record. There are a lot of fights and opportunities for him. It’s just a matter of positioning Zurdo and forcing fighters to fight him. In the future, I can see him make a title defense in his hometown.