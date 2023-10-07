Boxing Tonight: Ramirez vs. Smith Jr – Live Results

Joe Smith Jr. and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fight tonight in a catchweight WBA cruiserweight title eliminator on DAZN in the headline attraction in this Golden Boy promoted card. This is a must-win for both fighters, as they’re coming off bad losses.

Boxing247 will give live updates& results of tonight’s action on the Ramirez-Smith event below.

As big as the 32-year-old Ramirez is, it makes sense that the fight had a 191-lb catchweight because he clearly would have weighed in at the max limit of 200 lbs and had a big advantage over Smith (28-4,22 KOs).

The main Ramirez vs.Smith Jr. card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Live boxing on DAZN at 8:00 pm ET

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Joe Smith Jr

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Alantez Fox

Darius Fulghum vs. Alan Campa

Eric Tudor vs Jose Sanchez

Joe Smith Jr. believes that Gilberto Ramirez is made to order for him with the way he comes forward, looking to brawl all the time, and his Slow hand speed.

The only question for tonight’s fight is whether Smith Jr. can handle the huge power and the fast pace of Ramirez Jr. because he throws a lot of punches and is a nightmare to fight unless your name is Dmitry Bivol.

Ramirez has the size and power to wear down Smith, but we do not know if he can handle his return fire.

“We agreed to the catchweight, and you know I feel great at this weight. I’m comfortable. I didn’t have to kill myself to dehydrate or anything to make the weight, so it was good,” said Joe Smith Jr. to K.O. Artist Sports, discussing making weight for his fight tonight against Gilberto Ramirez.

“It definitely made camp easier; it made this experience easier. Just being comfortable, and I’m just ready to get in there tomorrow and put on a great show,” said Smith.

“I’m just going to get in there, give it my best, and hopefully, I come out with my hands raised. I believe I could with this fight. I believe he’s made for me, and we’ll see what happens next.

“Yeah, he’s going to be coming right for me, right to me, and it may work in my favor. So looking forward to it. Yeah, definitely, if I get

this win, I’m sure opportunities will be coming my way,” said Smith Jr. when asked if he thinks he’ll get a title shot at cruiserweight if he wins tonight against Ramirez. This is a toss-up fight.