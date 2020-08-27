Lee McAllister Vs Edwin Palacios headlines LET BATTLE COMMENCE II

MCALLISTER VS PALACIOS HEADS UP BLOCKBUSTER WEEKEND OF FIGHTS FROM UK LIVE ON FITE TV 4TH/5TH SEPT.

Six Time, Five Division World Champion Lee McAllister is set to headline the upcoming LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, that takes place ‘behind closed doors’ at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen and broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV on the 4th September 2020.

The ‘Aberdeen Assassin’ will face former Nicaraguan National Champion Edwin Palacios, in a non-championship six rounder, almost eleven months to the day since securing the World Boxing Union (WBU) and Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Welterweight World Crowns back in October last year.

Originally the event was due to take place on the 15th August, but had to be rescheduled due to Aberdeen being put back in lockdown, due to a large spike in COVID-19 infections in the City just days before.

McAllister, who also is the promoter of the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, decided to just move the show to Friday 4th September and link it with LET BATTLE COMMENCE III, which is headlined by World Boxing Union (WBU) and Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Lightweight Champion Nathan Beattie versus Nicaragua’s Julio Bendana, that also takes place at the Northern Hotel on Saturday 5th September, which is also broadcast live on FITE TV.

The line-up for LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, headlined by Lee McAllister versus Edwin Palacios, features Liverpool’s Scott Mcintyre in action against Nicaraguan hard-man Wilmer Gonzalez, Leeds’ unbeaten Jack Jones faces Spain based Nicaraguan Michael Isaac Carrero, Worksop’s sensational Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Flyweight International Champion Nicola Hopewell is in action for the second time this year and faces York’s Tasha Boyes, Denny’s Kevin Traynor will be hoping to extend his unbeaten record as he faces a tough fight against current International Masters Champion Nicaragua’s Pablo Narvaez, making their pro debuts against each other are Super Welterweights Samer Caroll and Ben Gore and in the heavyweight division Craig Dick and Michael Bassett.

4th September 2020 LET BATTLE COMMENCE II PPV ($4:99) is available to purchase now on FITE TV https://www.fite.tv/

The line-up for LET BATTLE COMMENCE III, headlined by Nathan Beattie versus Julio Bendana, features Malta’s Royal Boxing Organization (RBO) Intercontinental Champion Brandon Borg in action against Nicaragua’s Ronny McField in a non-championship six rounder, Worksop’s sensational teen amateur star Ellie Coulson is set to make her professional debut against fellow debutant Beccy Ferguson from Shrewsbury, Ellie’s team mate, at the Xbox Academy in Worksop and an equally sensational teen amateur star, Hollie Towl also makes her pro debut, against Shrewsbury’s Jaime Bates, Stoke’s unbeaten Nathan Russo faces a tough test against Nicaragua’s Arnoldo Solano, Colchester’s Calvin Carruthers also gets a seriously tough test when he faces tough Nicaraguan Johnson Tellez, unbeaten Kenny Allan makes his second pro outing and takes on Chadwell Heath’s Jordan Smith,

5th September 2020 LET BATTLE COMMENCE III PPV ($4:99) is available to purchase now on FITE TV https://www.fite.tv