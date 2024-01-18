Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder: date, time, how to watch

Super middleweight contenders Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) and John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) are now official for their main event fight on January 27th in a bout that could have major ramifications on the Mexican star’s career. The event will be streamed live on DAZN.

Ryder has been picked out by Munguia’s management to get a win, look good, and impress the fans.

Munguia is popular enough to get any of the top 168-pounders like David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, Caleb Plant, and David Morrell, but his management wanted Ryder, which says a lot.

They’re playing it safe after the close call Munguia had in his last fight against 38-year-old Sergiy Derevyanchenko last June in Ontario, California.

Munguia almost got beat in a fight that arguably should have been a draw rather than a win, but he was the A-side, so he got the nod from the judges.

A rematch would have made sense for Munguia, but obviously, his promoters weren’t going to take chances and fight Derevyanchenko and the judges getting things right the second time around.

Munguia is one of the handful of options for Canelo Alvarez in 2024, so he must get past the 35-year-old former two-time super middleweight world title challenger Ryder next January to keep running for that fight.

Ryder & Munguia will meet a 12 round bout at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

De La Hoya wants Munguia to do what Canelo couldn’t

“Whether it’s in person or at home on DAZN, fans shouldn’t miss watching Munguía do what Canelo couldn’t — knock John Ryder out,” said Oscar De La Hoya about Jaime Munguia’s headliner against John Ryder on January 27th.

Even if Munguia does knock out Ryder, he won’t get much credit because the guy took a lot of punishment against Canelo and didn’t look like he was trying to stop him.

It was such a mismatch that Canelo fought with no urgency, getting rounds in while giving his Mexican fans a show. There was no reason for Canelo to step on the gas to score a knockout because he wanted to entertain his fans, and he did that by letting it go the distance.

If it was a big deal for Munguia to prove himself, Golden Boy should have matched him against one of these guys:

David Morrell

Caleb Plant

David Benavidez

Jermall Charlo

Janibek Alimkhanuly

Edgar Berlanga

The only one of that bunch that Munguia would have a good shot at beating is Berlanga. He likely would lose badly to the rest of them, and that would ruin his chances for a fight with Canelo. Hence, he’s not fighting any of them.

“I’m buzzing. It’s a fight I want, I like, and a fight that I really get up for,” said Ryder to Boxing Social about his main event contest against Jaime Munguia on January 27th on DAZN.

“I said after the Canelo defeat if I wonder to keep going at this level and not drop back down. I didn’t want to have a six or eight-rounder somewhere. I wanted to come back here at a level where I was operating at, and I think this fight shows it.”

Ryder says he wants to fight three times in 2024. If he beats Munguia and two other top contenders at 168, there’s a chance he could get a rematch against Canelo in 2025 if he hasn’t vacated his titles.

It would be unlikely that Canelo would fight Ryder again because if he doesn’t vacate his belts, he’ll have a lot of pressure on him to defend against the constantly complaining David Benavidez, who won’t shut up about wanting a title shot against Alvarez.

“It always seems I get the January or February dates,” said Ryder. “It’s just one of those things. I’m looking forward to it, obviously. I’m sure I’ll get out to the States early to get some sun on my back.

“While you’re all here in the cold in January, I’ll be out there, not living it up, but in the heat. I think I gave a good account of myself; I pushed it all the way,” said Ryder about his fight last May against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in Mexico.

Ryder gave Canelo a tough fight and didn’t roll over like some of the Mexican star’s opponents in 2021. He gave a better fight than Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, and Gennadiy Golovkin in the trilogy.

“Obviously, I got a lot of credit for continuing with the broken nose early on. I showed my heart and my desire. There were obviously other options to drop down and have an undercard somewhere and have a six or an eight-rounder,” said Ryder.

Ryder enjoying this stage of his career

“I’m at a point now in my career where I think the days are numbered,” said Ryder. “I’m not here for a long time; I’m here for a good time. So, I’m making the most of it day by day now.”

It’s believed that Ryder is set for life with an estimated $5 million net worth after his fight with Canelo and a long career. There’s less need for Ryder to hang around much longer, especially with the nice payday he’s going to get fighting Munguia in the man event on DAZN on January 27th.

If Ryder does get past Munguia, a logical fight for him would be against David Benavidez in the summer. That would be another well-paying fight. Of course, it won’t be easy for Ryder to defeat Munguia, as rounds that are even slightly close will likely go to the A-side fighter, just like we saw in his fight with Derevyanchenko.

“Listen, I’m 35 now. I don’t like an old 35. I feel fresh, I feel injury-free, I feel good,” said Ryder. “You’re always going to have these doubts from the naysayers that say, ‘He’s old now; he’s 35,’ but I think it’s person by person. I’m a good liver outside of the ring.

“I’m not out boozing every weekend. I’m sensible. So, I’m very much a family man. I’m always around them. I’m always being well-behaved. That’s stood me well in my career, giving me the longevity to go on this long.

“Like I say, I’m fight by fight now. I’m here to enjoy these fights now. That’s why I want to stay at this level and keep operating here,” said Ryder.

Jaime Munguía, former WBO World Super Welterweight Champion:

“Training with Freddie Roach was a no-brainer for me. He’s a top-notch trainer with a history of guiding both current and past world champions on the global stage. Teaming up with him was a smart move.”

“I’m feeling top-notch these days. I’m strong, and honestly, this training camp is probably one of the best I’ve had. Being in Los Angeles with Freddie has been a huge boost. It keeps me laser-focused on the task and I’m confident we’ll hit fight week in peak shape. I think the fans are in for a treat with one of my finest performances yet.”

“I truly believe I can take John Ryder down with a knockout. That’s our goal. Of course, the ring can be full of surprises. But we’re training to enter in prime condition. If the knockout doesn’t happen, we’ll ensure we clinch the decision.”

John Ryder, former WBO Interim Super Middleweight World Champion:

“Having two young kids and a great partner, it’s tough to be training away in Los Angeles, but sacrifices are part of the game.”

“I’m looking to really leave a mark. I’m in this for memorable moments, not just to hang around. I aim to face the biggest names and keep at that level – to engage in the most significant fights possible.”

“Following the Canelo fight, what better comeback than a headline event in the U.S. against a top-notch fighter like Jaime Munguia?”

“I’ve evolved since my fight with Canelo. It taught me so much about who I am. I wish I had that kind of fight a decade ago. It’s a real eye-opener about your passion and the intensity of your drive. But here I am, still driven, still burning to compete!”