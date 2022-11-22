Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3 – Ways To Watch, Start Time

Fury vs Chisora: Exclusively Live On ESPN In The US & BT Sport Box Office

Fury v Chisora is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £26.95 in the UK

The fight will see Fury defend his WBC heavyweight title at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Live coverage on BT Sport Box Office starts from 7pm with ring walk at 9pm on Saturday 3rd December

On Saturday 3rd December, boxing fans from the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the WBC heavyweight world title matchup between Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury and Derek ‘War’ Chisora, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The third iteration of Fury v Chisora sees Tyson Fury enter the ring, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, looking to defend his WBC title. The fight is Fury’s second this year having defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium with a stunning uppercut in April.

Fury’s opponent, Chisora, is coming into the bout off the back of a split-decision win over the highly respected Kubrat Pulev. December’s fight against Fury will be the Harare born Londoner’s second world title shot of his career.

Since the pair last faced off, Fury has enjoyed a glittering period of success, winning his first world titles from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 before taking time away from the ring. Following his hiatus, Fury returned with a legendary trilogy against Deontay Wilder in which he won and defended his current WBC title.

During that period Chisora has won 13 fights, defeating established fighters such as Kubrat Pulev, David Price and Carlos Takam. In addition to this headline clash, the undercard will include a bout between Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerna for the WBA (regular) heavyweight title.

Fans will be able to watch all the build-up, the undercard and the main event of Fury v Chisora exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. The PPV main card will start at 7pm and the ring walk at 9pm on BT Sport Box Office, costing £26.95 in the UK and can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV and Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App:

Sky customers can purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or via www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section

BT TV customers can go to channel 494/495 and pay using their remote control.

Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice and follow instructions to subscribe and watch on the web or on the BT Sport Box Office App, and customers can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 customers watching online or via the BT Sport Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.