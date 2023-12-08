David Morrell Jr. vs Sena Agbeko: date, time, how to watch

Minneapolis’ undefeated star, David Morrell Jr., is all set to throw down with knockout maestro Sena Agbeko. This headline-making brawl is going live on SHOWTIME® on December 16. The venue? The Armory in Minneapolis, transforming into a modern gladiator arena for a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING broadcast isn’t just a one-fight wonder. It’s a full-on battle royale featuring Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela. They’re back in the ring for a 12-round WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator, ready to settle old scores. WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio Cesar Martinez is putting his title on the line against the undefeated challenger Angelino Cordova. Plus, a special treat for the fans – former world champions Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and Andre Berto are going head-to-head in a welterweight rematch. This extravaganza marks the grand finale of SHOWTIME SPORTS® after an epic 37-year journey.

Tickets? They’re selling like hotcakes. Grab yours at the Armory’s website or through Ticketmaster.

Tom Brown, TGB Promotions’ President, is hyping up the event. He promises that Morrell, a Minneapolis favorite, will showcase why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the super middleweight division. Agbeko isn’t just here to make up numbers – he’s bringing his A-game to end the fight early. And the undercard? It’s packed with action, promising a night of non-stop excitement.

Morrell, a Cuban prodigy now calling Minneapolis home, has been on a tear since his pro debut in 2019. He’s demolished opponents, including an explosive first-round KO of Olympic medalist Yamaguchi Falcao. Training under Ronnie Shields in Texas, Morrell’s made The Armory his personal victory ground, headlining for the fourth time.

Morrell’s fired up for the main event, promising a spectacle for his fans in Minneapolis and around the globe. He’s ready to prove the doubters wrong and show Agbeko he’s in a league of his own.

Agbeko, from Ghana and now a Nashville resident, is on a hot streak, bagging victories left and right. He’s determined to shake up the super middleweight scene and leave his mark in boxing history.

Brooklyn’s own Colbert is back to silence any doubters and prove his dominance at 135 pounds. Having faced off with champions and contenders, he’s eyeing a repeat victory to solidify his spot among the elite.

Valenzuela, the Mexican powerhouse, is looking to rewrite the script and settle the score in their anticipated rematch. He’s been training hard, ready to unleash his improved skills in the ring.

Martinez, under the guidance of Eddy Reynoso, has been defending his flyweight crown like a boss. He’s gunning for title unification next year and knows that beating Cordova is step one on his quest for glory.

Cordova, Venezuela’s rising star, is living his dream, fighting for the WBC world title. He’s grateful for the opportunity and is training hard to claim the world champion title.

And don’t forget Guerrero and Berto. Guerrero, a three-time world champ, is all set to give fans an all-out performance. He’s promising an action-packed fight against Berto, ready to show why he’s a fan favorite.

Berto, hungry for revenge against Guerrero, is looking to right past wrongs. He’s been training like never before and is eager to deliver a top-notch performance on December 16.