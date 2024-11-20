David Benavidez On David Morrell: “I’m Gonna Break His Mouth, The Ribs Too”

As fans no doubt know, David Benavidez and David Morrell came together last night at a presser to officially announce and to also hype their upcoming February fight. In truth, this clash between two in their prime, unbeaten 175 pounders needs no hype, it’s a great matchup and fans are fully anticipating a great action fight.

Close to a 50 50 fight in the opinion of many people, this one could be 2025’s frontrunner for FOTY. But Benavidez, though he says he knows he has a tough fight ahead of him and that he will have to train accordingly, is 100 percent certain he will get the win Not only that, but Benavidez is in the mood to do some damage – to Morrell’s mouth and to his midsection.

Speaking last night with Fight Hub TV, “The Mexican Monster” said of Morrell that he plans to “break his mouth, and the ribs too.” Benavidez, 29-0(24) will have his second fight at 175 since moving up from super middleweight, and he says he will show us all his best stuff in February.

“He’s in for a long, long night. When I tell him that I’m gonna break his mouth, that’s really what I want to do, I’m not playing around. I’m going in there and that’s exactly what I intend on doing,” Benavidez said of Morrell. “He’s been saying he’s gonna knock me out, that I’m nothing, this and that. Now it’s time [for him] to live up to that. The ribs too [I will break] but the jaw’s the only thing I can think of right now. We’re gonna put a beating on him. I know it’s not gonna be an easy task, but this is the type of fight I want because I think – I know – this is gonna show what level I’m at.”

Morrell, 110-(9) is in a smashing mood of his own, and both men will likely have to take some hurt in this one, as well as dish plenty out. The winner will be in prime position to face the winner of the expected return fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, the two proven top dogs at light-heavyweight, but how much will the February fight/war/slugfest take out of both Benavidez and Morrell, no matter who wins?

It could be an X-rated affair in February, and we fans cannot wait. Credit goes out to both Morrell and Benavidez for putting it all on the line against each other when they both could have chosen an easier, far less risky way to go.

Can YOU pick a winner here?