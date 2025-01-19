Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin Possible for Davis-Roach PPV Event

WBC light welterweight champion Alberto Puello vs. mandatory challenger Sandor Martin is possible for the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach on March 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This will be on PBC on Prime Video PPV.

Martin, 31, has won his last two fights to earn the #1 spot with the WBC after losing a controversial 10-round split decision to Teofimo Lopez on December 10, 2022, in New York City. Many fans felt Sandor deserved the win against the hometown New Yorker Teofimo but was got a raw deal.

The southpaw Puello looked good in his last fight, beating Gary Antuanne Russell by a 12-round split decision on June 15th last year.

Boosting Davis-Roach PPV

Puello-Martin will help create interest for the Davis vs. Roach event, as that fight has failed to get boxing fans excited about it. Fans just aren’t into paying $70 to watch mismatches anymore on PPV like they used to. Turki Al-Sheikh has spoiled fans, with his stacked cards with a lot of good fights and fair prices.

For U.S promoters to keep up, they need to do a better job lining up fights for their A-side fighters in the top two positions on PPV events. Roach should have been refused as not good enough to help create consumer interest as the B-side for Tank Davis.

The unbeaten Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) makes his first defense of his WBC 140-lb title against #1 Martin (42-3, 15 KOs). Puello, 30, was elevated to the full World Boxing Council light welterweight champion last year in June 2024 after the previous champ, Devin Haney, was given the ‘Champion in Recess. Puello had been the WBC interim champ before that.