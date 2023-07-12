Spence Jr vs Crawford: Pay Per View Price & Streaming Info

In the US, PPV.COM will be live streaming Spence Crawford on Saturday, July 29, at 8pm ET/5pm PT! Boxing fans in the U.S. and Canada can order the event on PPV.COM for $84.99

In the UK, the showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will be broadcast exclusively on TNT Sports Box Office, priced at a fair £19.95 for UK viewers.

Now, this isn’t just your regular Saturday night fight. This is a monumental welterweight unification match with all four major belts on the line. Plus, it’s making history as the first PPV event on TNT Sports Box Office. Mark your calendar for July 29th.

Spence vs Crawford Start Time, Channels

Date: Saturday, July 29

Start time: 8 pm ET

PPV.com will stream the entire event LIVE in the US & Canada

TNT Sports Box Office for £19.95 in the UK

Showtime will broadcast the fight on PPV in the U.S

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main event ringwalks (approximate): 11 pm ET

Two fighters, both undefeated, stand toe to toe. Spence Jr., AKA ‘The Truth’, with his WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight world titles, and a glorious 28-0 professional record, including 22 victories by knockout. The man’s on fire, with a string of wins against top-tier boxers since his debut world title win in 2017.

In the opposite corner, we have Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford, a force to be reckoned with. His record of 39-0 with 30 knockouts speaks for itself. Crawford is no stranger to pressure, having been a unified champion in the light welterweight division and defending his WBO welterweight title six times against top-tier opponents.

But wait, there’s more. Before the big event, we’re in for a treat with the undercard, featuring lightweight contender Isaac Cruz squaring off against Giovanni Cabrera. The action starts at midnight on TNT Sports Box Office, with the first hour available for everyone.

If you’re a Virgin Media TV customer with a TiVo or V6 set-top-box, hop on over to the On-Demand section and look for ‘Live Events’. Those with a Virgin TV360 or Stream set-top-box, check out the ‘Pay Per View Live Events’ rail.

For BT TV users, head on over to channel 494 to get the event with your remote control. You could also enjoy the fight online by visiting www.tntsports.co.uk/boxoffice. Follow the instructions to subscribe and you’re all set. The TNT Sports Box Office App is another great option for catching the fight.

For boxing fans on EE, Three, Vodafone, and O2 who fancy watching online or via the app, you can add the payment to your mobile bill – super handy!

And for all you Sky customers, TNT Sports Box Office is available on channel 490 via your remote control or online, starting from July 18th.

Last but not least, viewers in the Republic of Ireland can get in on the action via Sky. It’s all there for €29.99, or €34.99 on the fight day.