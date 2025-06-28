Canelo’s Answer When Asked If He Thinks He’s The Greatest-Ever Mexican Fighter: “My Resume Will Talk”

As fight fans know, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford came together again yesterday, this time in Las Vegas for their latest press conference. And both pound-for-pounders were again respectful of one another, although Crawford did again state that he will send home crying all those who doubt he will win the September fight.

Canelo vs. Crawford Press Conference

Canelo was asked a question that plenty of boxing people have asked before, this when either asking themselves or when asking other fans and experts: is Canelo the greatest-ever Mexican fighter? To so many people, that distinction will always, always be reserved for the great Julio Cesar Chavez. But Canelo, who has won world titles at four weights and who has a most impressive ring resume, has to be in the conversation.

Canelo replied as follows when he was asked if he sees himself as the greatest Mexican ring warrior of them all:

“No, I don’t wanna answer that question. I think my resume when I’m retired is gonna talk. I wanna wait,” Canelo said.

Canelo on Bivol Rematch

The Mexican star was also asked if he would consider another move up to the 175-pound division and a return fight with Dmitry Bivol.

“Yeah, why not!” Canelo said.

Bivol, of course, handed Canelo a pretty wide decision loss (it should have been wider on the judges’ cards than it actually was), and a return fight would prove very risky for the 35-year-old. But we will see, and it will all depend on what happens in Vegas on September 13.

As for “Bud,” he was asked, again, where a win over Canelo would see him ranked amongst the all-time greats of the sport.

Crawford’s Undisputed Mount Rushmore

“When I become undisputed [at 168], like I said, I’m gonna be on Mount Rushmore. I keep saying the same answer. Ya’ll keep asking me the same thing,” Crawford said. “But like I said, a win over Canelo would put me on Mount Rushmore, and I’m done with talking about it.”

So, would a win over Canelo see Crawford immortalised alongside Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and Henry Armstrong or Joe Louis, depending on who you have on your own mythical Mount Rushmore? Some would perhaps say so, while others would say that is going too far.

Above all else, though, fans hope for a great, entertaining fight in September when these two modern greats collide. The hype needs to be justified.

Dana White on Canelo-Crawford

“These are two of the baddest m****r f*****s of all-time and they’re gonna face off at a higher weight class and they’re gonna fight and this is a once-in-a-lifetime fight,” promoter Dana White said yesterday.