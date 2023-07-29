Boxing Tonight: Spence vs. Crawford – Live Results

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford fight tonight in a mega-bout in a 12-round fight in the main event in what most fans view as a toss-up. IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) has got to find a way to land his shots on the elusive Crawford.

Boxing 247 will provide live updates of the action below for tonight’s Showtime PPV card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Spence-Crawford is part of a four-fight card on Showtime PPV, with the entertaining lightweight Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz facing Giovanni Cabrera in a WBA & WBC 135-lb title eliminator in the co-feature bout on tonight’s card.

Complete card

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia

Steven Nelson vs. Rowdy Legend Montgomery

Jose Salas Reyes vs. Aston Palicte

Crawford will attempt to make history tonight when he fights Spence Jr for the undisputed welterweight championship on Showtime PPV.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) has already captured one undisputed championship at 140, and now he’ll try and duplicate that feat at 147, which will make him the first male boxer to do that.

“Crawford has never been hit on the chin by Errol Spence in the welterweight division. I feel that Crawford hasn’t gotten hit with that real hit stick, and Spence has the capacity to make that happen,” said Keith Thurman to Fight Hub TV, reacting to Gervonta Davis saying Terence Crawford will fold against Errol Spence tonight.

“He [Crawford] fought Shawn [Porter] and had a great performance against Shawn, but Shawn was never notorious as a solid big puncher like a Spence. So this will be a test of the chin.

“I’m hoping to see a firefight. I’m hoping to see a little bit of a tug-of-war. Spence is looking like a lean, mean fighting machine right now. Spence is cutting down. You could see the lack of body fat on Spence.

“Crawford was at 132 in the amateurs, so this is technically 20 lbs that he’s gained in his career since his teenage years, and his body shows that a little bit. He’s always had a good height, a good frame. I think he can hold it well, and he’s capable of doing a lot of strength training because he needs to get bigger.

“Spence is cutting down, but Crawford is allowing himself to bulk up and fill out more, which I can clearly see a job well done from the weigh-ins,” said Thurman.