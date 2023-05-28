Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Boxing legend and double undisputed world champion, Claressa Shields, is set to heighten the excitement in the boxing world by challenging the top-ranked middleweight contender, Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo. The pivotal match is the main event, scheduled for Saturday, June 3, emanating from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and live on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada. Originally, Shields was supposed to face Hanna Gabriels in a rematch, but the fight card was altered due to the findings of a May 2, 2023 VADA test, which was conducted as part of the WBC Clean Boxer Program, prompting Salita Promotions to make the change.

Dubbed as boxing’s Greatest Woman Of All Time (G.W.O.A.T.) and a proud Michigan native, Shields aims to reestablish Detroit as a hub for prime boxing events. She’ll be challenging Cornejo, the number one contender for the WBC, WBO and IBF titles, in the inaugural boxing event at Little Caesars Arena.





Both competitors shared compelling statements regarding their impending showdown on June 3. Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an undefeated professional boxer (13-0, 2 KOs), avenged her only amateur loss last October, defeating Savannah Marshall in the U.K. and claiming the WBO Middleweight Title via unanimous decision.

WHAT TTIME IS SHIELDS VS. CORNEJO?

Date: Saturday, June 3

Main card: 9 p.m. EDT / 2 a.m. BST (Sunday)

Main event ringwalks (approx): TBC

DAZN holds the rights to broadcast the fight in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand – Watch LIVE on DAZN

The fight takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The main card starts at 9 p.m. EDT / 2 a.m. BST (Sunday). The exact fight times are yet to be confirmed.

Shields’ most recent fight in her home state of Michigan was a triumphant bout against Marie Eve Dicaire in March 2021, earning her the undisputed super welterweight world championship, a second undisputed title to add to her 2019 victory over the undefeated Christina Hammer, which unified all the middleweight titles.

Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs), a Washington native who now trains in Las Vegas under renowned trainer Ismael Salas, heads into this fight on a three-match winning streak. Her latest victory came in March, when she took down Sheila Cunha in the first round.

The 36-year-old boxer has previously competed for world titles at both middleweight and super middleweight levels, including narrowly-decided losses to undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn in 2018 and 2019. Cornejo’s first shot at a world title came early in her career during her sixth professional fight, where she suffered a nail-biting split-decision loss to Kali Reis in April 2016. Tickets for the live event are currently available for purchase at 313Presents.com, Ticketmaster.com, and at the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena. The event is organized by Salita Promotions and 313 Presents.

CLARESSA SHIELDS – MARICELA CORNEJO FIGHT CARD