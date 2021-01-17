Australias Thunderdome Boxing Series Returns

February 26th will mark the date of the return of an Australian institution, The THUNDERDOME boxing series based out of Metro City in Perth, Western Australia.

The name comes out of the Mad Max Thunderdome Movie, as its the most unique venue in all of Australia boxing, their are 4 levels in an ampi theatre style modern day colosseum, all looking down at the ring. The ring itself is situation on a stage as the venue operates as a concert venue.

Thunderdome began back in 2003 and has amassed 33 events & is ingrained in the fabric of Australian boxing. World Champions who have appeared on Thunderdome cards have been WBA Champion of the decade Chris John, Vic Darchinyan, Jeff Horn Daud Yornaning, Simpiwe Vetyeka as well as regular appearances by Australian icon Danny Green. The current generation of Western Australian boxers have all made their pro debuts at the Thunderdome

Dragon Fire Boxing Promoter Tony Tolj discusses the pandemic and the upcoming card;

“I’m so glad to re-establish Western Australian boxing, its been nearly 12 months since our last event in WA and I know the fighters are over the moon with excitement about getting their careers on track.

One thing which has separated Thunderdome from everywhere else is the competition, its always as best of 50/50 fights as you can get and February 26 is shaping up to be another stellar night of action headlined by a WBA Regional Super Featherweight Championship match pitting Francis Chua and “The African Dream” Kazeem Soyoye. Also will be three state titles as “The Winter Soldier” Dylan Winter takes on Craig Medlan, Wes Capper takes on Fano Kori and “The Pocket Rocket” Sarah Higginson clashes with “The Enforcer” Danni Mace.

There are many more exciting fights to be announced along with some pro debuts, one thing is for certain, 2 men enter, 1 man leaves, Welcome back the Thunderdome!”



