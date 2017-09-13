Mikhail Ragozin vs. Brandon Halsey plus Doskalchuk vs. Malygin Inaugural M-1 Challenge Flyweight title fight

The M-1 Challenge 83 main card is set for the first international mixed-martial-arts event ever held in the Republic of Tatarstan, September 23, in Kazan, Russia,

M-1 Challenge 83 will be streamed live from Kazan in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.





World-class light heavyweight contenders Mikhail Ragozin (8-2-0, M-1: 3-0-0), representing New Stream Team, Storm School and Club Boets, and Brandon “Bull” Halsey (9-3-0, M-1: 0-1-0) are matched against each other in the main event, while Aleksander Doskalchuk (7-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0) takes on Vadim “Bad Santa” Malygin (11-2-1, M-1: 2-1-1).

Last May in his most recent action, 25-year-old Ragozin (pictured below) stopped Alan Bispo,of Brazil, in the third round at M-1 Challenge 78. The Russian fighter hadn’t fought in M-1 Global competition since 2015.

Halsey, 30, is from Huntington Beach, California. A wrestler from the California State University in Bakersfield, Halsey captured the Bellator middleweight title three years ago by way of an opening-round submission (choke) of Russian MMA star Alexander Shlemenko, who avenged that loss with a knockout of Halsey in the first round this past June at M-1 Challenge 79. Halsey had difficulty dropping weight for his rematch with Shlemnenko and he immediately decided to move up in weight to light heavyweight.

Ukraine-born Doskalchuk (pictured below on left) rides a four-fight win streak, including a three-round unanimous decision last May at M-1 Challenge 78 over Son Le Binh.





The winner of his last three fights, Malygin (pictured below on right) is a Russian flyweight on a three-fight win streak, including a win by three-round unanimous decision over Fabricio “Bill” Sarraff at M-1 Challenge 78.

Also scheduled to fight on the M-1 Challenge 83 card is undefeated Russian lightweight prospect Vladimir Kanunnikov (8-0-0), who will be making his M-1 Global debut against Georgian Raul Tutalrauli (17-3-0, M-1: 5-1-0). American featherweight Nate “The Train” Landwehr (8-2-0) will also be making his M-1 Global debut versus veteran Russian fighter Mikhail Korobkov (13-2-1, M-1: 1-2-1), while Brazilian lightweight Diego (D’Avila) Davella (18-6-0, M-1: 1-1-0) takes on former Interim M-1 Challenge lightweight title challenger Alexey Nevzorov (12-3-0, M-1: 6-2-0), of Russia.

The M-1 Challenge 83 preliminary card will showcase local pro fighters such as Ruslan Khisamutdinov, Kirill Kuzmen and Lenar Suleymanov.