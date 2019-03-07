Lewis vs. Dos Santos: UFC Fight Night LIVE on ESPN+ on March 9





UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 9, will feature two heavyweight knockout artists in a main event of top contenders Derrick Lewis vs. Junior dos Santos from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The co-main bout will matchup contending welterweights Elizeu dos Santos vs. Curtis Millender.

The entire event will be live and available exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. with preliminary bouts beginning at 5 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 8 p.m. All fights can be watched live on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. Saturday’s Fight Night is the first of three straight exclusively on ESPN+, including Till vs. Masvidal in London on March 16 and Thompson vs. Pettis in Nashville on March 23.

Lewis (21-6, 1 NC), one of the most powerful punchers in the UFC, is the No. 3 ranked UFC heavyweight with 18 knockouts to his name. He will look to use his power to rebound from a submission loss to current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier in a heavyweight title bout last November. Dos Santos (20-5), currently the No. 8 ranked heavyweight, is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who is also a big puncher with 14 recorded KOs. He enters Saturday’s main event following two straight wins, including a second-round TKO of Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa in December.





In the co-main bout, Elizeu “Capoeira” dos Santos (20-5), the No. 13 ranked UFC welterweight, takes on Curtis “Curtious” Millender (17-3), who has won three straight bouts since joining the UFC last year. Dos Santos (no relation to Junior) has a six-fight win streak of his own, including three “Fight of the Night” bonuses versus Max Griffin, Lyman Good and Omari Akhmedov.

The main card also features welterweights Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means (28-10-1, 1 NC) vs. Niko “The Hybrid” Price (12-2, 1 NC), heavyweights Blagoy “Baga” Ivanov (16-2, 1NC) vs. Ben Rothwell (36-10), lightweights Beneil Dariush (15-4-1) vs. Drew Dober (20-8, 1 NC), and middleweights Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch (21-12) vs. Omari “Wolverine” Akhmedov (17-4-1).

ESPN+ will feature the exclusive UFC Fight Night Pre-Show, providing fans all the information they need to get ready for the event. Hosted by Karyn Bryant alongside analyst and former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping, the Pre-Show will be on-site in Wichita and available on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, March 8. ESPN+ will also feature a live, exclusive UFC Fight Night Post Show, immediately following the event.

Calling the live action will be play-by-play announcer Jon Anik alongside current UFC No. 10 ranked lightweight athlete Paul “The Irish Dragon” Felder. Laura Sanko will handle reporting duties. Production for all UFC events on ESPN+ and ESPN is provided by UFC. UFC’s Spanish-language commentary for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ will be provided by Victor Dávila and Fabricio Werdum handling play-by-play, with UFC athletes Santiago Ponzinibbio and Brandon Moreno as analysts.

On ESPN+, UFC is always on – 24/7/365 – with anytime access to more than 200 hours of high-quality, on-demand UFC content, including the UFC’s greatest fights, biggest stars and full replays of select events and more. ESPN+ also brings fans the original weekly series Ariel & The Bad Guy, featuring MMA journalist and insider Ariel Helwani and professional athlete Chael Sonnen.

On the ESPN App and ESPN.com fans can turn to MMA Fightcenter, the new live, data-driven digital experience featuring live fight statistics (including strikes by significance and body region, time in control and takedowns), fight cards for every fight from UFC events, fighter profile cards and more. Each fight night, MMA Fightcenter will visualize the strikes and damage absorbed by fighters through dynamic color-represented animations, providing fight fans an innovative companion experience to the live event.

In addition, ESPN.com will help fans prepare for the entire Fight Night with a complete guide to the main event from ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto, a feature on co-main event fighter Curtis Millender from ESPN writer Mike Rothstein, a betting guide for each bout and more. During the action, ESPN.com will break down every fight on the card with live recaps and a results page.

The ESPN social team will again bring fans images, stories and information throughout the week and weekend, on the @ESPNMMA handles on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.