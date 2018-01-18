Kieran Keddle will lead MTK Global’s combat-sports expansion

Veteran coach and promoter Kieran Keddle believes MTK Global will become a major player in international Mixed Martial Arts after taking up a key role with the company.

Keddle, a former three-time world Muay Thai champion, has been appointed as Head of MTK MMA Operations, with boxing’s premier management outfit set to expand further into the fight game.





As CEO of the ‘Muay Thai & Kickboxing Grand Prix’, the Londoner has promoted over 45 events, including various sell-out shows, in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Keddle is head coach and owner of the renowned Double K Gym in south East London, which is home to 20 world champions in Muay Thai, K-1 and MMA.

And the 37-year-old is eager to get up and running in his new role with MTK Global.

“When the opportunity came about, it didn’t take me long to think about it,” said Keddle. “I’ve promoted kick-boxing, Muay Thai and white-collar boxing shows and I thought this wouldn’t just be adding another string to my bow – I’m joining an absolutely massive brand in MTK and it’s an honour to take the role.

“I’m over the moon and just waiting to get to grips with it,” added the new MTK MMA chief.





Keddle’s appointment follows MTK Global’s recent signing of the hottest prospect in the UFC, Darren Till, as the company signals its intent to make a mark in other combat sports, having already built a reputation as boxing’s leading management firm.

“We’ve been talking about the role and an MMA set-up for a couple of months,” explained Keddle. “Darren Till is a big name for the brand to get on board. MTK has really made a mark in a short space of time in boxing and I think we can now make our mark in MMA as well.

“We have a long-term business plan – we’re going to start small and build up a great reputation like we have with boxing.”

A stand-up coach of former UFC fighters Jason Young and Nick Osipczak, the experienced trainer is confident that MTK will soon lay a path towards the biggest promotional outfits for the best prospects in MMA.





“From a coaching perspective, I’ve had two fighters in the UFC – Jason Young and Nick Osipczak – and I’ve had fighters in other big promotions like Bellator, Cage Warriors and BAMMA, so I know there’s massive opportunities to steer fighters towards those organisations,” said Keddle.

“That’s one of the reasons we signed Darren Till – I believe he’s going to be the next big thing in MMA and we have big plans for him, but we also have up-and-coming guys who are going to look at how we’ll work with Darren as an example of what we can do.

“We’ll sign talent, build them with a nice career and a good profile so they can be the next Darren in years to come.

“You can tell by MTK’s profile in boxing that we’re not a company where fighters are just a number. We genuinely look after fighters and we push them towards the right fights and the right promotions.”

MTK Global co-founder Matthew Macklin is delighted to bring Kieran on board as part of the company’s on-going restructure following a recent Management Buy-In.

“We’ve been keen to expand into MMA and Kieran’s appointment will be a great help in making that move,” said Macklin. “He has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the sport and we wanted to find someone with the right expertise for the role.

“Darren Till was a big signing for us recently and we believe that MTK can really make a mark in the world of MMA and build a solid stable of promising fighters as we’ve done in boxing. Kieran will play a key role in helping us to do that,” added Macklin.

Keddle, who has promoted sell-out shows from London to Baghdad, is eagerly anticipating some massive announcements in the coming weeks.

“We’re in talks and we’re looking at promoting a number of shows,” said the Head of MTK MMA Operations to MMA News. “There’ll be some more big announcements over the next few weeks.”