Bellator 199 Results; Bamma 35 Results

Ryan Bader (25-5) defeated “King Mo” Lawal (21-7, 1 NC) via knockout (punch) at :15 of round one





Jon Fitch (31-7-1, 1 NC) defeated Paul Daley (40-16-2) via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

Aaron Pico (3-1) defeated Lee Morrison (19-9) via TKO (punch to body) at 1:10 of round one

Cheick Kongo (28-10-2) defeated Javy Ayala (10-7) via knockout (punches) at 2:29 of round one

Adam Piccolotti (10-2) defeated Carrington Banks (7-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:41 of round three





Hyder Amil (2-0) defeated Elias Anderson (0-1) via TKO at 3:01 of round two

Ignacio Ortiz (1-0) defeated Matt Aragoni (1-1) via TKO at 2:57 of round three

Mark Climaco (2-0) defeated Daniel Oseguera (0-1) via TKO at 2:21 of round one

J.J. Okanovich (6-1) defeated Hugo Lujan (3-3) via unanimous decision

Tom Ponce de Leon (2-0) defeated Dominic Sumner (1-2) via TKO at 2:48 of round two

Nohelin Hernandez (7-2) defeated Josh San Diego (7-4) via unanimous decision

Josh Paiva (10-2) defeated Adam Antolin (13-4) via KO at :32 of round one

Cass Bell (1-0) defeated Khai Wu (1-1) via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:27 of round two

Jordan Williams (7-2) defeated Brandon Hester (4-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:11 of round two

Amber Leibrock (3-1) defeated Janay Harding (3-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

James Terry (20-9) defeated Danasabe Mohammed (5-2) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Gaston Bolanos (3-1) defeated Malcom Hill (3-5) via TKO (leg kicks) at 2:54 of round one

Justin Tenedora (2-1) defeated David Rivera (0-3) via submission (triangle-choke) at 4:27 of round one

Deron Winn (4-0) defeated Ahmed White (0-1) via knockout (punches) at 2:32 of round one

###

The BAMMA 35: Lohore Vs. Pascu Official results from the 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland are as follows:

BAMMA 35: Lohore Vs. Pascu Fight Card

3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Saturday 12th May 2018.





MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT

Welterweight Bout

Ion ‘The Bomb’ Pascu Def.Alex ‘Da Kid’ Lohore Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Welterweight Co-Main Event

Kiefer ‘BDK’ Crosbie Def. Josh ‘Power’ Plant Via TKO (Strikes) 3:47 Rd.1

Middleweight Bout

Fabian ‘The Assassin’ Edwards Def. Caludio ‘The Wolf’ Conti Via TKO (Leg Kick) 1:00 Rd.1

PRELIMS

Flyweight Bout

Blaine ‘The Train’ O’Driscoll Def. Aaron Robinson Via Sub (Rear Naked Choke) 2:52 Rd.1

Lightweight Bout

Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor Def. Dean ‘The Sniper’ Barry Via Sub (Rear Naked Choke) 0:39 Rd.2

Lightweight Bout

‘Magic’ Myles Price Def. Phil Raeburn Via Unanimous Decsion (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Catchweight Bout (72kgs/158lbs)

Sam Slater Def. Jeanderson ‘ The Jackal’ Castro Via Sub (Rear Naked Choke) 2:36 Rd. 2

Welterweight Bout

Daniel ‘Obi Wan’ Olejniczak Def. Steve Owens Via Unanimous Decision (29-28 x3)

Bantamweight Bout

Pawel Politylo Vs. Nathan Kelly Via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Middleweight Bout

Diarmuid O Buachalla Def. Martin Ward Via TKO (Strikes) 0:31 Rd.1

Welterweight Bout

James Sheehan Def. Dillon Manning Via Sub (Rear Naked Choke) 2:45 Rd.1

Bantamweight Bout

Matiss Zaharovs Def. Austin Lynch Via TKO (GnP) 2:33 Rd.2

AMATUER UNDERCARD

Amatuer Welterweight Bout

Mark Gallivan Def. John Byrne Via Sub (Rear Naked Choke) 1:30 Rd.3

SWING BOUT

Welterweight Bout

Maciek Gierszewski Def. Karl McCallig Via TKO (Strikes) 3:16 Rd.1