Zurdo Ramirez Says He Aims To “Conquer The Cruiserweight Division Before Moving Up To Heavyweight”

The 154 pound title fight between Tim Tszyu and late sub Sebastian Fundora is the big fight taking place this weekend, but the cruiserweight title fight between defending WBA champ Arsen Goulamirian and former 168 pound titlist Gilberto Ramirez could prove to be a very interesting fight. Mexico’s “Zurdo” already holds a piece of boxing history, that of being the first Mexican fighter to win a world title at super-middleweight, and now the 32 year old southpaw aims to make more history by winning a version of the cruiserweight title.

And, as he explained in speaking with RingTV.com, Ramirez, 45-1(30) – the sole loss coming via wide decision defeat to Dmitry Bivol – says he aims to “conquer the [cruiserweight] division before moving up to heavyweight.”

Ramirez, who said the effort of making both the 168 and then the 175 pound weight limit was tough and that he is far better suited at 200 pounds (and beyond), says he is fighting “for legacy” and that he is determined to show us all how great he is.

“I fight for legacy. I feel a deep sense of determination,” Ramirez said. “There’s a fire burning inside me, a burning desire to prove myself against the best in the world and to show everyone what I’m capable of. I feel great at this new weight class. It’s my natural weight and there is not too much cutting……making 200 is a breeze compared to 175 or 168. After moving up in weight, I’ve been working on my strength and boxing. I feel the work that I put in will allow me to be strong in pocket and trade any shots with him (Goulamirian). I’m here to stay and conquer the division before moving up to the heavyweight division.”

At 6’3,” Ramirez is one of the tallest Mexican warriors ever, and he may indeed be able to make the move to heavyweight. But first comes Goulamirian of France, a man who has never lost a pro fight. Goulamirian is the older man by four years at 36 and he has been very inactive, having had just one fight since 2019. Ring-rust may indeed play a big factor in this fight that will go down in Inglewood, California. But the reigning and defending champion knows he has to win on Saturday if he’s to re-establish his own standing as one of the best in the world at the weight. Again, this fight should prove interesting, and hopefully exciting.

Zurdo was poor against Bivol, yet we do have to take him as his word when he says making the 175 pound limit was the main reason for his bad showing. Ramirez is looking to prove how good he can be now, first at cruiserweight, and then at heavyweight. It would obviously be a huge achievement if Ramirez did manage to win a major belt at heavyweight. That would be more history-making on Zurdo’s resume!