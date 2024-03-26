VIDEO: Top 10 P4P Boxers in the 1950s

Who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers in the 1950s?

Welcome to Part 7 of 13 from the newest Boxing Survey Series, which will survey volunteers in an effort to determine the best pound for pound boxers from each decade. For this particular survey which focuses attention on boxers from the 1950s, a total of 25 volunteers participated. Each volunteer provided a chronological list of between 10 and 25 names to cast their votes for the best boxers in the 1950s.

The 1950s was a popular time in boxing history, in large part due to the greater exposure that came with the territory of matches being broadcast on television. Three of the more popular boxers competing during this decade included Archie Moore, Rocky Marciano, and Sugar Ray Robinson.

Archie Moore was the longest reigning light heavyweight champion of all time, which is incredible when you consider the fact he was 36 (or perhaps 39) years old when he finally got his first shot to fight for a title. Rocky Marciano was the world heavyweight champion who is famously known for retiring with a perfect unblemished professional record of 49-0.

And finally the great Sugar Ray Robinson, who was previously the world welterweight champion during the 1940s, and during the 1950s he would become a five time world middleweight champion. These were just 3 of the all time great boxing legends who competed during the decorated 1950s boxing landscape.

So who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers during the 1950s? And where do Archie Moore, Rocky Marciano, and Sugar Ray Robinson figure in?

