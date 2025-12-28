Paramount+ is rumored to handle U.S. distribution, and early moves suggest the U.K. might host the first shows — maybe a test ground before the U.S. rollout. The old heads in the sport, like Hearn, are right to doubt the drawing power here.

The First Wave of Names

Dan Rafael leaked the first wave: Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, Radzhab Butaev, Eridson Garcia, plus names like Justin Viloria, Vito Mielnicki, and Misael Rodriguez. Not bad talent. Not stars.

Valenzuela’s a tricky starting point. He knocked off Cruz for the WBA belt in 2024, then lost it right after to Gary Antuanne Russell. Good hands, explosive rhythm — but he still gets drawn into trades he doesn’t need. Butaev hasn’t been active since late 2023. Solid pressure fighter, eats too many jabs, but he’s still dangerous when he closes distance. Garcia’s been busy — just upset Imanaga in Riyadh — young legs, sharp counters, not much power.

The rest are prospects who could fill out undercards without costing main-event money. Viloria and Mielnicki both have that polished-amateur vibe — you can market them, but not headline with them yet. Rodriguez is stuck between weights, still trying to figure out what sticks.

What’s Next

The real question is how long White can play this out before the novelty wears off. Fighters don’t stay cheap, and boxing audiences don’t buy patience. Zuffa’s brand buys time — but promoters get impatient when sanctioning fees and TV slots pile up without return.

Best-case, they groom one or two breakout names. Worst-case, they end up paying fringe contenders what ESPN or Matchroom already won’t. The difference will come down to matchmaking — who they throw to the wolves, and when.

If Zuffa’s first card looks like the roster sounds, it’ll be a proving ground — not a launch. And in boxing, that’s risky. ‘Building internally’ sounds smart until your prospects start losing before anyone knows their names.