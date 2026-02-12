A Return to Tottenham

Makhmudov enters without that same connection to British fans. The Russian heavyweight has built his record fighting primarily outside the United Kingdom and has not previously headlined a major stadium event there. His presence makes Fury the central figure driving interest in the promotion.

Fury has not fought since 2024, when he lost consecutive fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Those bouts ended his reign as a heavyweight champion and marked the first defeats of his career since his return from retirement earlier in the decade. His comeback now takes place at a venue where he has already shown he can draw tens of thousands of fans.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium provides a familiar setting for Fury. His previous appearance there attracted one of the largest boxing crowds in the United Kingdom in recent years. Returning to the same venue gives him the opportunity to headline another major stadium event in front of a home audience.

Netflix Streams the Fight

The fight will be streamed globally on Netflix, allowing subscribers to watch the event without purchasing a separate pay-per-view. The platform’s involvement places Fury’s return on a widely available service used by viewers around the world.

Makhmudov enters as a heavy puncher looking to establish himself at a higher level. Facing Fury at Tottenham gives him the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage of his career and introduce himself to a larger audience.

For Fury, the fight marks his return to a stadium where he has already proven his ability to headline and draw a major crowd. His appearance at Tottenham on April 11 brings him back to one of boxing’s biggest live stages.

The fight will take place on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and will stream worldwide on Netflix.