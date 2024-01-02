One of the most appealing, fascinating, perhaps even fan-demanded heavyweight fights for 2024 is one between Anthony Joshua and Zhilei Zhang. These two giants, who met as amateurs at Olympic level, with AJ winning a pretty wide decision over “Big Bang,” could wind up giving us a spectacular, both in terms of action and the hugeness of the event itself.

Zhang, who had himself a very good 2023 with those two commanding stoppage wins over the previously thought to be unstoppable Joe Joyce, has been pretty busy calling out a number of heavyweights since his second win over “The Juggernaut,” but the 40 year old southpaw has now made it very clear his priority is to get AJ into the ring, or back into the ring.

Speaking with Fight Hype, Zhang, 26-1-1(21) said that a fight between himself and Joshua is such a natural fight to make, for a few reasons.

“When you look at Joshua’s potential fight with [Filip]Hrgovic it doesn’t make that much commercial sense. If he comes to me the whole of China, the UK and the Middle East would be watching,” Zhang said. “Joshua’s previous opponents have been southpaw, Usyk’s southpaw, Otto Wallin’s southpaw, he’s comfortable and really been good at beating southpaws and I’m a southpaw so let’s get it on. Credit to [Joseph] Parker, but I want Joshua next.”

It’s true a fight between Zhang and Joshua would be massive in either China, the UK, or the Middle East. China, with it’s colossal Bird’s Nest Stadium, would be hosting a monster event, while it’s entirely possible Joshua-Zhang would sell out Wembley. And of course, the powerful money men in Saudi Arabia can seemingly make any big fight they want right about now.

Wherever it were held, Joshua Vs. Zhang would pull in huge numbers, both at the gate and on TV. But is this fight too risky for Joshua? Does Joshua prefer that talked of fight with Hrgovic, for the expected to be vacated IBF heavyweight belt? The Joshua-Zhang fight might be a far more exciting and far bigger commercial fight than a Joshua-Hrgovic fight, but it could be argued how the latter carries the least risk and the most reward of the two fights. If YOU were AJ, which fight would you want?

Eddie Hearn has said Joshua could be back in action in March and he did mention Zhang as one of his possible opponents. Let’s see which fight Joshua, the biggest cash cow of the heavyweight division, picks for his next rumble.