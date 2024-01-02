New WBA Heavyweight Rankings Cause A Stir

The new heavyweight rankings of the WBA have been released, and they sure make, for, shall we say, interesting reading. Talk about a reshuffle. While it’s possible, when fans read who the guy who now sits at the top of the pile is, as far as being the #1 contender is in the organisation’s rankings, they will be shocked.

Also, one man who once held the top spot has been eliminated from the WBA heavyweight rankings completely.

Take a look at the new top 10:

Champ Oleksandr Usyk

“Regular” Champ Manuel Charr

1: Martin Bakole

2: Anthony Joshua

3: Joseph Parker

4: Daniel Dubois

5: Frank Sanchez

6: Lenier Pero

7: Cassius Chaney

8: Agit Kabayel

9: Fabio Wardley

10: Filip Hrgovic.

So, where to begin? First of all, has Bakole, 20-1(15) done anything to deserve the #1 ranking? Now ranked above Anthony Joshua, Bakole’s best win is probably his decision win over a then unbeaten Tony Yoka. That win aside, Bakole has beaten an aged Carlos Takam, he has beaten Sergey Kuzmin, this back in 2020, and Bakole defeated Mariusz Wach back in 2019. These wins aside, Bakole has not scored anything like a win over a top heavyweight.

As for Wilder, who was the previous #1, being dropped completely, well, is this fair? Who is Lenier Pero, you may ask? The Cuban, who is currently 10-0(7) as a pro, has fought absolutely nobody of any consequence. Odd indeed how Pero is ranked at #6. While Fabio Wardley being ranked about Filip Hrgovic is just silly.

As we all know, no set of rankings can possibly please everyone, and even the far more accurate and realistic Ring Magazine rankings can anger fight fans. But it sure seems as though you can leave it to the WBA to come up with what could easily be described as the worst heavyweight rankings out there.

What do YOU think about the new WBA top 10?

Obviously, Bakole and his team will be thrilled over his elevation to the top spot, and it will be interesting to see how Bakole is rewarded due to his #1 ranking.