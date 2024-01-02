Bozy Ennis: “Boots will stop Benn, but he has to come to the US”

Trainer Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says his son, IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, will stop Conor Benn. He says that the British fighter, Benn (22-0, 14 KOs), has stamina problems, and he throws wild shots that leave him open.

Bozy says they’ll accommodate Benn, 27, for a title shot if the price is right and if he travels to the United States. Boots Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) isn’t going to the UK to defend his IBF title on Benn’s home turf, as he’s not a big enough name.

Bozy points out that U.S casual boxing fans aren’t familiar with Benn, which makes sense because he’s been active, and the fights he’d had have been mostly little-known fighters, except for these old war veterans:

– Chris Algieri

– Samuel Vargas

– Adrian Granados

– Chris Van Heerden

– Sebastian Formella

Benn is fighting next month against a fighter named Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) on February 3rd in a twelve round clash at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Nevada.

This is another example of Benn fighting an unknown. Conor is getting a little old to be still fighting scrubs, so he’s going to have to make a move sooner or later unless he wants to have a similar career as Chris Eubank Jr. by taking advantage of his famous father’s name to make coin against domestic level fighters instead of world-class opposition.

Eubank Jr. has made millions fighting local labs without talent, but it would be a shame if Benn limits his career in the same way rather than following in his famous father, Nigel Benn’s footsteps.

Benn must come to U.S

“If we fight Conor Benn. He got to come here [USA]. He got caught taking them [PEDs] still. Nah, in your country [UK], too? Nah, nah,” said Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis to MillCity Boxing about Conor Benn needing to trap to the States if he wants to challenge Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis for his IBF welterweight title.

“If you want to fight, you can come here. Plus, you don’t even have nothing that we want. We’re going to try and clean all the ones that have belts out, and then we’re going to move up. What does he have? He doesn’t have nothing,” said Bozy.

Benn is already fighting in the U.S., so it wouldn’t be an issue for him to take the fight with Boots Ennis in the States if he and his promoter Eddie Hearn were interested.

Hearn seems more interested in putting Benn in against domestic-level opposition, wanting to match him against Chris Eubank Jr. With that fight not happening for now, it’s likely that Hearn will try to convince Devin Haney to face Conor. Hearn is not likely to be on board with putting Benn in with Boots Ennis.

Stamina problems limit Conor

“Conor said that everybody is scared of Boots, but he’s not. I don’t go for that scary stuff,” said Bozy. “Nobody is scared of nobody. A lot of times, it’s business. Nothing personal. It’s business.

“A lot of these guys don’t want to take the chance because they’re trying to get this big-money fight, and some of them are trying to get out of the game. Boots would stop Conor Benn. He’d come out wild, and then he’s going to slow down because I’ve watched his fights,” said Bozy.

It’s not just Benn’s stamina issues that make up vulnerable. He loads up on his shots too much, and that makes him vulnerable to getting hit.

In Benn’s last fight against an unknown second fighter, Rodolfo Orozco, he was getting touched up quite a bit and was forced to run in the championship rounds.

“I watched his last fight [against Rodolfo Orozco last September]. He’s going to end up slowing down, and then when you slow down, what’s going to happen?” said Bozy. “You’re going to get stopped. That’s what’s going to happen. He’s [Benn] going to come out swinging that wild stuff.

“Did you see his last fight? You saw what happened. He got tired. He [Benn] ain’t nobody with a name anyway. He’s got a name over there [UK].

“They don’t know him over here in the United States. They don’t know Conor Benn, but we’ll accommodate him too. If the price is right and the deal is real,” said Bozy Ennis.