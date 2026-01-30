Zayas arrives unbeaten after 22 professional fights, with 13 wins by stoppage. He claimed the vacant WBO belt in July with a decision victory over Jorge Garcia Perez. Although born in San Juan, Zayas has spent recent years training in Florida. This will mark his first appearance in Puerto Rico as a reigning world champion.

Baraou also weighed 153.5 pounds and brings a record of 17 wins and one defeat, with nine knockouts. The 31 year old won the vacant WBA title by decision against Yoenis Tellez. Originally from Berlin, Baraou has trained out of Miami for several years. He has won eight straight fights since his lone loss to Jack Culcay in 2020. The two fighters are familiar with each other, having sparred earlier in their careers.

The card has undergone a late change. The welterweight bout between Rohan Polanco and Christian Gomez has been scrapped following Polanco’s withdrawal.

Weigh in results

Xander Zayas 153.5 vs Abass Baraou 153.5

Juanma Lopez De Jesus 114.5 vs Conner Russell Goade 113.9

Carlos De Leon Castro 129.7 vs Diuhl Olguin 129.6

Yadriel Caban 115.0 vs Jeremis Hernandez Torres 114.7

Euri Cedeno 159.7 vs Etoundi Michel William 159.9

Giovani Santillan 153.9 vs Courtney Pennington 153.5

Zayas and Baraou will meet at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.