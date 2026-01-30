Chisora, now 42, has kept working. He stayed active rather than waiting for a title lane that never reopened. Wins over Joe Joyce, Gerald Washington, Otto Wallin, and Kubrat Pulev kept him in circulation, yet none came with clear separation. They were long, physical, and grinding.

Why this fight exists now

Wilder needs rounds to prove he can manage pace again. Chisora thrives on dragging fights into rough terrain where structure breaks and clinches pile up.

LChisora boxes often in London and draws local fans who accept exactly what he brings. Wilder last boxed in Britain in 2013, stopping Audley Harrison. This is a different visit. He will have to deal with the ring size, the crowd noise, and a fighter who knows how to lean, bump, and force exchanges on the ropes.

There is no title angle to hide behind. The fight will show whether Wilder can still set traps and reset after missing, or whether Chisora can crowd him early and keep him working at a pace that exposes stamina. This becomes a test of legs, not legacies.

Chisora will come forward, touch the body, and make it messy. Wilder must keep distance with the jab, choose moments, and avoid long spells pinned in close. If he cannot control that space, the night turns uncomfortable fast.

This is a heavyweight fight built on availability and recognition. Nothing more. The answers will come the hard way.

Date: April 4

Start time: 5 pm local; 5 pm ET; 10 pm UK

Streaming platform: DAZN

Venue: O2 Arena, London

Fight card: Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora