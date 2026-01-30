Kingsley Ibeh Is Ready To Upset Jarrell Miller This Saturday

“I have been in training camp in Arizona and Las Vegas [Nevada] since my last bout in September, so I am in great shape for this fight,” said Ibeh, who focused a lot more time on recovering from his grueling workouts throughout camp than he has in the past. “I have been focused and disciplined throughout my camp. I gave everything that I had in the gym every day, so I feel good about beating Miller on Saturday.”

After trying to secure a significant bout for the last several years and almost fighting unbeaten Fabio Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) twice, Ibeh finally got his wish to fight an elite opponent, even though it meant facing Miller in his hometown (New York) and taking the bout on less than 30 days’ notice.

“Miller is a big guy who likes to come forward and throw a lot of fast punches, so we expect a lot of pressure. I know he is coming ready to fight, but so am I. I am prepared to go to war with him,” said Ibeh, who arrived in New York City after 12 hours of traveling just before the snowstorm dropped close to a foot of snow. “I am ready to beat Miller and eventually become the next heavyweight champion of the world.”

Ibeh has won eleven in a row, including ten by knockout. During this winning streak, the 32-year-old southpaw fighter from Phoenix, Arizona, by way of Nigeria, has stopped five opponents in the first round, including undefeated Jack May.

In his last outing, he defeated former world title challenger Gerald Washington via a third-round technical knockout, capturing the vacant WBC FECARBOX heavyweight title. Ibeh also had a six-round majority draw against 2016 Italian Olympian Guido Vianello, which many fight fans believed he won.

His two losses were earlier in his career. Ibeh lost a disputed four-round split decision in his second fight to Waldo Cortes Acosta, whom he later knocked out in the fourth round in a rematch. Then, in his eighth bout, heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson stopped him in the sixth round.

Ibeh faces his best opponent in Miller, who is heavily favored to win according to the betting odds. The 37-year-old orthodox boxer has faced top competition, including victories over Mariusz Wach, Tomasz Adamek, Lucas Browne, and Washington (the only common opponent between the two).

Miller’s last bout was about a year and a half ago, when he fought former world champion Andy Ruiz to a twelve-round majority decision draw in August 2024. Before fighting Ruiz, he lost for the first time to former world champion Daniel Dubois, when he got stopped in the tenth round.

Both fighters rely on their power punching, which can end fights quickly. Miller has knocked out 85 percent of his opponents. He has stopped 15 fighters inside three rounds and 4 before the end of the first round. Ibeh has won 88 percent of his bouts via knockouts. He stopped 13 boxers before the end of the third round and 8 in the first round.

“I will try to knock Miller out because if this fight goes to the judges’ scorecards, I might lose. Fighting in his hometown and as an underdog makes it tough, but I am confident in my ability and prepared to prove myself,” said Ibeh, who is fighting on the East Coast for the first time in his 6-year pro career.

It is remarkable how Ibeh has achieved so much in his boxing career, despite having about a year of training and only one amateur bout (which he won) before he turned professional. The former college football player from Washburn University, who briefly played for the Stampeders in the Canadian Football League and spent time on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, primarily as a defensive end, started boxing by chance.

He went to a gym to sell insurance (he now owns his own insurance company), but ended up knocking out a fighter during a sparring session while in his work clothes, despite never having boxed before. He has been boxing ever since. Now, a victory over Miller could bring him closer to a world title shot, which he has been focused on since he started boxing.

“I have a fantastic team that is the best in boxing. My longtime trainer, Ricky Ricardo [who has been with him since he started boxing], has gotten me into the best shape of my career. I am ready for whatever Miller brings, whether he comes in at 290 pounds or 330 pounds,” said Ibeh, who has been promoted by Toro Promotions, Inc. for the last two years.

“My manager, Maca Magic, [who has been with him for the last year], has done everything to ensure my camp goes as smoothly as possible. He made sure I had a place to work out when we were supposed to train in Los Angeles, [California], and our arrangements got abruptly cancelled. Maca even paid his own money to get our team to New York City earlier to avoid the snowstorm. With my team behind me, I am confident that I can seize this opportunity and deliver a victory that elevates my career.”

“I am thankful and blessed by the grace of God, who made it possible to get this significant fight against Miller. Do not blink or go to the bathroom because I am going to knock Miller out quickly,” said a confident Ibeh. “Everyone expects me to lose this fight, but I am going to shock the world and win.”