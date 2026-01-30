That distinction matters for Fury. Much of his defensive success has relied on leaning, clinching, and controlling opponents with weight and balance. When that timing is right, it allows him to shut down offense without taking sustained punishment. In more recent fights, that margin has looked thinner. Against Oleksandr Usyk twice, and later against Francis Ngannou, Fury absorbed more clean shots, looked slower to settle, and relied more on experience than control to get through rounds.

After more than a year out of the ring, the question is not whether Fury can beat Makhmudov. It is whether he can manage a physically strong opponent without taking damage that adds to existing wear. That question becomes harder to justify when the reward for answering it is limited.

Makhmudov’s recent form does little to raise the stakes. He was clearly beaten by Agit Kabayel and later outworked by Guido Vianello, with both fights exposing his lack of adjustment once early pressure failed. His most recent bout, a points win over Dave Allen, a British domestic-level heavyweight, did not shift that perception. The performance was laborious and offered little evidence of momentum.

A win over Makhmudov would add little to Fury’s position. A poor performance would reflect badly on Fury and strengthen the belief among some fans that he is physically washed at 37.

The fight is winnable, but it remains a risky choice with little benefit.