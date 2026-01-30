Terence Crawford Gives His Expert Prediction for Lopez vs. Stevenson

Terence Crawford offered a sharp prediction that points straight at how this fight tilts; he expects Shakur Stevenson to separate from Teofimo Lopez by touching every range and forcing adjustments Lopez cannot settle into.
Speaking on the DAZN broadcast during the final press conference in New York, Crawford talked like a fighter reading sparring rounds rather than a guest selling a PPV card. He acknowledged Lopez’s strengths, then shifted quickly to his conclusion. “Teofimo is a good fighter. He’s very talented, very athletic. He’s always rose to the occasion in big moments like this,” Crawford said. “But Shakur’s just on a whole other level. This Saturday, he’s gonna prove it.”
One look will not be enough
Asked what Stevenson brings on the night, Crawford did not lean on a single style. “To be honest, I think he’s gonna do a little bit of everything,” he said. “I think we’re gonna see the best Shakur Stevenson come Saturday, and I feel like it’s gonna be too much.”
The comment points toward flexibility. Stevenson has boxed conservatively before, using distance, feints, and patience to bank rounds. He has also stood closer, relying on timing and counters, as shown last time out against William Zepeda. Crawford expects movement between those lanes, changing rhythm, changing position, and refusing to stay readable.
Crawford also addressed the stance discussion without dressing it up. “Teofimo has done real well against southpaws, but Shakur has done real well against orthodox fighters,” he said. “Shakur is not the average southpaw that Teofimo has been fighting. That’s why I say he’s levels above.”
Advice meant for the locker room
Crawford closed with words aimed at Shakur, “Just be yourself. This another day in the office. Another walk in the park,” he said. “There’s no reason to put a lot of pressure in yourself, because you know what you’re capable of.”
Stevenson enters at 24-0, a three-division champion whose style is built on range control and disciplined counters. Lopez arrives at 22-1, six straight wins since the Kambosos loss, stronger at the weight and comfortable leading exchanges. Crawford’s pick rests on which fighter can adjust without chasing.
Date: Saturday
Start time: 5 pm local, 5 pm ET, 10 pm UK
Streaming platform: DAZN
Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York
Fight card: Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson
Last Updated on 01/30/2026