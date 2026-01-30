Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson both made weight ahead of their January 31 fight at Madison Square Garden.
Lopez weighed 139.6 pounds, while Stevenson came in at 138.6 pounds, both under the 140-pound junior welterweight limit. The bout will be contested for Lopez’s WBO title and the Ring Magazine championship and will stream on DAZN pay-per-view.
The weigh-in was conducted behind closed doors. Lopez was the heavier of the two on the scale, though neither fighter appeared to have difficulty making weight. Saturday’s bout will mark Stevenson’s first fight at 140 pounds, following his move up from lightweight.
Lopez enters the fight with one career loss, while Stevenson remains unbeaten as he begins his run in a new division.
Several undercard bouts were also confirmed at the weigh-in. Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz each weighed 139.2 pounds for their scheduled junior welterweight contest.
At featherweight, Bruce Carrington came in at 125.6 pounds, with Carlos Castro weighing 125.2 pounds for their vacant WBC title fight.
One bout was removed from the card earlier in the week after Carlos Adames withdrew from his scheduled defence against Austin Williams.
All remaining fights are set to proceed as scheduled.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Terence Crawford Gives His Expert Prediction for Lopez vs. Stevenson
- Teofimo Lopez Addresses Shakur Stevenson’s Behaviour at Final Press Conference
- Shakur Stevenson, Teofimo Lopez separated after heated press conference clash
- Austin Williams Seeks Replacement After Adames Withdrawal
- Rohan Polanco Out of Christian Gomez Fight Due to Illness
- WBO Terminates Sheeraz–Pacheco Purse Bid
Last Updated on 01/30/2026