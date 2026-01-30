The weigh-in was conducted behind closed doors. Lopez was the heavier of the two on the scale, though neither fighter appeared to have difficulty making weight. Saturday’s bout will mark Stevenson’s first fight at 140 pounds, following his move up from lightweight.

Lopez enters the fight with one career loss, while Stevenson remains unbeaten as he begins his run in a new division.

Several undercard bouts were also confirmed at the weigh-in. Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz each weighed 139.2 pounds for their scheduled junior welterweight contest.

At featherweight, Bruce Carrington came in at 125.6 pounds, with Carlos Castro weighing 125.2 pounds for their vacant WBC title fight.

One bout was removed from the card earlier in the week after Carlos Adames withdrew from his scheduled defence against Austin Williams.

All remaining fights are set to proceed as scheduled.