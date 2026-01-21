The Zayas vs Baraou card becomes the latest event to air on the FAST channel, following recent Top Rank shows headlined by Mikaela Mayer vs Mary Spencer and Rafael Espinoza vs Arnold Khegai.

Zayas enters the fight holding the WBO junior middleweight title. The 23 year old from San Juan will be fighting on his home island for just the second time as a professional. He won the vacant WBO belt last July with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Garcia at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York.

Baraou brings the WBA title into the unification bout. The 31 year old earned interim status with a unanimous decision upset of previously unbeaten Yoenis Tellez last August in Orlando and was elevated to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the belt in September.

The unification bout is the second world title unifier to take place in Puerto Rico. The previous instance came in August 2010, when Giovani Segura stopped Ivan Calderon in eight rounds.

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. Zayas vs Baraou is expected to start at approximately 10 p.m. ET.

Full Card Streaming on Top Rank Classics