The junior middleweight unification bout between Xander Zayas and Abass Baraou now has a confirmed streaming outlet.
Top Rank announced on Tuesday that the January 31 card from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan will stream in the United States on the Top Rank Classics FAST channel. The platform is available on smart TVs through The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Vizio, as well as on mobile and desktop via the Top Rank Classics site.
The Zayas vs Baraou card becomes the latest event to air on the FAST channel, following recent Top Rank shows headlined by Mikaela Mayer vs Mary Spencer and Rafael Espinoza vs Arnold Khegai.
Zayas enters the fight holding the WBO junior middleweight title. The 23 year old from San Juan will be fighting on his home island for just the second time as a professional. He won the vacant WBO belt last July with a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Garcia at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York.
Baraou brings the WBA title into the unification bout. The 31 year old earned interim status with a unanimous decision upset of previously unbeaten Yoenis Tellez last August in Orlando and was elevated to full champion after Terence Crawford vacated the belt in September.
The unification bout is the second world title unifier to take place in Puerto Rico. The previous instance came in August 2010, when Giovani Segura stopped Ivan Calderon in eight rounds.
The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. Zayas vs Baraou is expected to start at approximately 10 p.m. ET.
Full Card Streaming on Top Rank Classics
- Junior middleweight, 10 rounds: Giovani Santillan vs Courtney Pennington
- Middleweight, 10 rounds: Euri Cedeno vs Etoundi Michel William
- Flyweight, 4 rounds: Yadriel Caban vs Jeremis Hernandez Torres
- Junior lightweight, 6 rounds: Carlos De Leon Castro vs Diuhl Olguin
- Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs Christian Gomez
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Abass Baraou Plans to Bring Pressure Against Xander Zayas
- Xander Zayas vs Baraou in Puerto Rico: “It’s Time to Make History!”
- Zayas Seeks Validation at Home: Puerto Rican Prodigy Faces Abass Baraou in Risky Two-Belt Unification on January 31st
- Tyson Fury Picks Wilder-Chisora Winner: “I Fought Both Three Times”
- Billam-Smith Sees No Upside in All-British Massey Fight
- Juan Francisco Estrada Faces Questions at Bantamweight
Last Updated on 01/21/2026