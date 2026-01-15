The comments amount to a clear statement of intent. Zayas has built his rise on control, movement, and ring management, often limiting prolonged exchanges. Baraou’s remarks suggest he does not plan to allow the fight to settle into that type of rhythm.

Rather than pointing to preparation or venue, Baraou tied the outcome to whether he can impose his style early and often. He stopped short of prediction, saying the fight itself will determine how effective that pressure proves to be once the opening rounds pass.

Baraou enters the bout after winning the WBA belt last summer and being elevated to full champion following Terence Crawford’s exit from the division. Zayas claimed the WBO title last July and will headline the unification in Puerto Rico.