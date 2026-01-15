WBA junior middleweight champion Abass Baraou says pressure will define his approach when he faces WBO titleholder Xander Zayas, framing the unification as a fight he intends to force rather than feel out.
Baraou spoke openly about his intention to come forward, describing pressure as the area where opponents tend to break down against him. He said moving ahead is a strength he relies on and indicated that he has yet to encounter a fighter able to withstand it once sustained exchanges begin.
The comments amount to a clear statement of intent. Zayas has built his rise on control, movement, and ring management, often limiting prolonged exchanges. Baraou’s remarks suggest he does not plan to allow the fight to settle into that type of rhythm.
Rather than pointing to preparation or venue, Baraou tied the outcome to whether he can impose his style early and often. He stopped short of prediction, saying the fight itself will determine how effective that pressure proves to be once the opening rounds pass.
Baraou enters the bout after winning the WBA belt last summer and being elevated to full champion following Terence Crawford’s exit from the division. Zayas claimed the WBO title last July and will headline the unification in Puerto Rico.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Xander Zayas vs Baraou in Puerto Rico: “It’s Time to Make History!”
- Zayas Seeks Validation at Home: Puerto Rican Prodigy Faces Abass Baraou in Risky Two-Belt Unification on January 31st
- Fans Hear Duck Language as Oscar De La Hoya and Robert Garcia Circle Aging Names Instead of ‘Boots’ Ennis
- Canelo’s Next Move at 168 Is Already Clear
- On This Day: Foreman Vs. Cooney
- Andy Cruz Takes a Title Shot Early Against Raymond Muratalla
Last Updated on 01/15/2026