Xander Zayas Risks Two Belts June 27 Against Jaron “Boots” Ennis

Ennis, 35-0 with 31 knockouts steps straight into a title fight after unifying at welterweight against Eimantas Stanionis and stopping Uisma Lima inside a round on his debut at 154 to collect interim WBA status.

Zayas, 23-0 with 13 knockouts, unified the WBO and WBA belts in January with a split decision over Abass Baraou in Puerto Rico, becoming the youngest unified champion in the sport. The 23-year-old returns to New York for his ninth appearance, nearly a year on from claiming his first world title at Madison Square Garden against Jorge Garcia Perez.

“Time to step and collect these belts!” Ennis said. “Knocking them down one by one! #AndTheNew.”

“Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport’s biggest names,” Zayas said.

A unified champion defending against a fighter coming off his own run with belts at the weight below, stepping straight into another title fight without delay. No rebuilding fights, no slow route in.

Zayas works off a tight base, keeps his balance under him, and builds rounds through clean scoring shots. He doesn’t chase openings, he takes them when they’re there. Ennis brings forward pressure, heavier hands, and a willingness to let combinations go once he has an opponent reacting.

Ennis needs his power to carry and his gas tank to hold over twelve. Zayas needs to keep distance, stay disciplined with his positioning, and avoid getting dragged into extended exchanges.

Ennis will try to close distance early and make Zayas work under pressure. Zayas will aim to keep the fight at his range, pick shots clean, and stretch Ennis over the rounds.

“What a fight!” said Ennis’ promoter and Matchroom Chairman, Eddie Hearn. “I’m thrilled to be able to get this fight made for Jaron, Bvt Xander is a special fighter in his own right, and huge props go to him for wanting to fight the very best.”