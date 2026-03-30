That fifth-round demolition of Jermaine Franklin this past Saturday in Manchester really changed the situation for Moses Itauma. By doing what Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte couldn’t, putting Franklin on the floor and finishing him, the 21-year-old has officially entered that “high-risk, low-reward” bracket that haunts avoided contenders.

“It’s very difficult to match him,” Davison said to Boxing King Media about the problems getting opponents for Itauma. “The guys that fans would like to see him in with are usually the guys above him, and they’re going to look at him and go, ‘What am I going to take that risk for?’”

The problems Davison mentioned mean Frank Warren will likely have to dig deep into the pocketbook to entice a top-10 veteran to take the fight. If they can’t land a big name, we might see Itauma kept active against a durable but outclassed opponent while they wait for a mandatory position to be enforced.

Davison’s comments highlight a classic boxing paradox: Itauma is now so dangerous that the established names he wants to fight have almost no incentive to take the risk unless the money is astronomical or a world title is on the line.

Davison confirmed that work is already underway behind the scenes, though nothing is agreed.

“Queensberry have put some offers out to a few people, and we’ll see what comes back,” he said.

Opponents at his level offer little value, while established contenders have little incentive to accept a high-risk fight against a 21-year-old still building his position.

Davison also pointed out that the matchups most discussed by fans are the least likely to happen next, because those opponents would be expected to protect their standing rather than take on a dangerous prospect.

“The people that fans want to see him in with would be considered above him, and they’re not going to see it as a sensible option,” Davison said.

Itauma is only 21. If an established contender like Zhilei Zhang or Joseph Parker fights him and wins, the narrative is: “He beat a kid who wasn’t ready.” If they lose, the narrative is: “He got sparked out by a novice.” There is very little glory in beating a prospect, but there is career-ending damage in losing to one.

Jermaine Franklin was specifically chosen because he was the durable “litmus test” of the division. He went 12 rounds with Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte. By stopping him in 5 rounds last Saturday, Itauma didn’t just win; he set a terrifying benchmark. Any heavyweight looking at that tape realizes that if they can’t outpoint him, they are likely going to sleep face-first as Franklin did.

Unless a Saudi advisor like Turki Alalshikh steps in with “silly money,” a standard gate and TV purse often isn’t enough to justify the risk.

From a veteran’s perspective, “Why fight a 21-year-old phenom for $500k when I can wait for a shot at a vacant belt or a ‘legend’ fight with AJ that pays 10 times as much?”

The only fighters who will say “yes” are those in two specific categories:

The “One Last Ride” Veterans: Guys like Murat Gassiev (who holds the WBA ‘Regular’ title) or Jarrell Miller. They need the payday and the relevance, and they’re willing to gamble their remaining shelf life on a puncher’s chance.

The Mandatories: If the WBC actually enforces the eliminator with Lawrence Okolie, Okolie might be forced to take it to keep his path to the title open.

The reality is that Frank Warren is going to have to overpay significantly to get a “name” in the ring with Moses next. Without a massive financial incentive, none of the top guys are going to volunteer to be the next highlight on Itauma’s knockout reel.