Lauren Price Defends Three Belts April 4 Against Stephanie Aquino

Price, 9-0 with 2 knockouts, unified the division with a win over Natasha Jonas and has kept her form built around clean combinations and disciplined footwork. She works behind a sharp lead hand, picks her shots, and builds rounds without giving away position.

Aquino, 10-0 with 3 knockouts, comes in as the unbeaten challenger ranked No. 3 by The Ring. She fights with pressure, throws straight shots, and looks to push the pace early. As the WBA interim titleholder, she steps in with a direct claim to the full belt.

Price has been clear on the task in front of her. “I never turn down a challenge. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino is a dangerous fighter, but nothing is going to stop me from getting my hand raised on April 4 in Cardiff.”

Aquino said, “I’m looking forward to becoming a world champion and making history.”

On the undercard, Rhys Edwards, 17-1 with 4 knockouts, meets Gully Powar, 13-1 with 1 knockout, for the vacant British featherweight title. Edwards earned his shot after strong performances at domestic level, while Powar brings experience from international tournaments and a style that keeps fights active.

Price holds the belts, Aquino holds the mandatory position, and the winner moves forward in the title order at 147 pounds.

The fight airs live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Full card: Lauren Price vs. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino, 10 rds, for Price’s WBC/IBF/WBA women’s welterweight title

Rhys Edwards vs. Gully Powar, 12 rds, for vacant British featherweight title

Kane Shepherd vs. Teo Alin, 10 rds, featherweights

Lewys Parfitt vs. Morgan McIntosh, 10 rds, welterweights