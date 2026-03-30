Agit Kabayel Rejects Moses Itauma Fight, Targets Usyk Title Shot

Kabayel is the WBC mandatory challenger, so any voluntary fight risks his place in line. With a title shot in reach, he is not stepping away from that position.

Itauma has pushed his name forward after stopping Jermaine Franklin, showing patience, picking his shots, and finishing once he had the opening.

Speaking to DAZN, Kabayel said, “He’s great guy, he’s young, he’s great, he’s a very good boxer, he’s very intelligent.”

He added, “But no disrespect to Moses, he’s fought just two good guys in the heavyweight division.”

Kabayel then set the terms. “When you fight more big guys in the division, we can talk.”

Itauma is sharp when he builds his attacks in stages. He works behind the lead hand, brings the right hand through with authority, and mixes in body shots to slow opponents down. He is at his best when he keeps his balance and lets his combinations go once he has reactions.

The question is not skill, it is level. Kabayel has already gone through heavier punchers and physical fights to reach his position. He is not moving off the title path. “First, I want to fight with Usyk, this is the plan. I want a world title fight.”

He added, “After the world title fight, we can talk.”

That timeline keeps everything in order. Usyk is set for his next outing, and Kabayel waits for the call on his mandatory shot. Until that is resolved, he is not taking unnecessary risks.

For Itauma, the route is clear. Step up, face heavier opposition, and prove it over rounds against fighters who push back. The tools are there, but the division at the top level demands more than one or two names.

The WBC order leaves no room to move. Usyk holds the belt. Kabayel waits in line. has not reached that level yet.