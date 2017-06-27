Marco Huck joins World Boxing Super Series 

The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to confirm the next star participant for the cruiserweight competition. Former WBO World Champion Marco Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs) has joined a star-studded tournament line-up that already features the undefeated and reigning world champions Murat Gassiev (IBF), Yunier Dorticos (WBA) and Mairis Briedis (WBC) as well as former world champion Krysztof Wlodarczyk. Starting in September, eight of the world´s best cruiserweights will battle it out in a revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament for The Greatest Prize in Boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Huck is looking forward to the biggest challenge of his life. “I am thrilled to be joining the Champions League of Boxing,” he said. “In the great history of the sport there has never been a tournament like this. Eight world-class fighters will enter the competition but just one man can prevail. I cannot wait to show the world that I am best of all those strong champions.”

Huck has been a major player in the cruiserweight division for many years, tying the record for the most title defenses (13) before losing to Kryzsztof Glowacki in August 2015. He bounced back with convincing victories over Ola Afolabi and Dmytro Kucher before falling to WBC kingpin & fellow World Boxing Super Series participant Mairis Briedis earlier this year.





Huck´s quarter-final opponent will be determined during the Draft Gala at Monaco´s famed Grimaldi Forum on July 8. In a live TV show, the four top-seeds per weight class will hand-pick their opponents from the unseeded boxers, with the Comosa Board determining the seeding once all participants have been confirmed. “There are no weak opponents in the tournament, so I don´t care whom I fight,” Huck said. “I want to be the best so I have to beat them all anyway. I don´t mind in which order I defeat them.”

Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa´s Head of Management Board, is excited to welcome another fan favorite to the tournament. “Three undefeated reigning world champions and two former world champions that have really stamped their authority on the division – the World Boxing Super Series´ cruiserweight competition already features an amazing line-up and there are still three spots to be filled,” he said. “Never before have so many great fighters faced each other in a KO tournament within such a short period of time. But that is what the Muhammad Ali Trophy is all about, the best fighting the best in a fan-friendly way.”

The cruiserweight competitors combine for a fearsome record of 160 wins, seven losses and 119 KOs. “There is an incredible amount of talent at cruiserweight,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa´s Chief Boxing Officer. “The World Boxing Super Series will answer the one question fans have been asking themselves for so many years: Who is the undisputed number one in a division loaded with undefeated champions and great fighters? We´ll find out come May 2018.”

In the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle out a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights. The tournament bracket will be determined during the Draft Gala in Monaco on July 8.





ABOUT THE WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES

Organised by Comosa AG, the World Boxing Super Series will kick off in September 2017, featuring the Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight divisions. In each weight class, eight elite boxers will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with four quarter-finals (fall 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018). This makes for seven top fights per weight class, and a total of 14 fights in Season One to be staged in premier venues around the globe. The winners of the World Boxing Super Series will rightfully receive The Greatest Prize in Boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Please visit our website www.WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com for more information or follow @WBSuperSeries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Yunier Dorticos joins World Boxing Super Series

The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to announce that undefeated WBA Cruiserweight World Champion Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) has signed up for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing. The 31-year-old Cuban joins a star-studded tournament line-up that that already features IBF Champion Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KOs), WBC Champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) and former IBF / WBC Champion & IBF top-ranked challenger Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1, 37 KOs) in the cruiserweight competition as well as WBA Super Champion George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) in the super-middleweight competition.

Dorticos is thrilled that the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament will provide him with the chance to add the IBF and WBC belts to his collection.

“I love the idea of the elimination tournament,” he said. “It will be a hell of a ride but I will come out on top! After the World Boxing Super Series, the whole world will know my name.

“I can´t wait to add the WBC and IBF belts to my collection. I will enter the tournament with one belt and leave it with three.”

“On top of that, I will take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy and a lot of money. Really it does not get any better than this, not for the fans and certainly not for us fighters.”

Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa`s Head of Management Board, is thrilled to deliver on the promise to pit the best against the best.

“In the cruiserweight division, the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series will feature the WBA, IBF and WBC World Champions, all of which happen to be undefeated,” he said. “This is great for the fans because it is what they want to see – the best fighting the best.”

Added Richard Schaefer, Comosa`s Chairman of the Americas: “Right now, we have got three undefeated cruiserweight world champions plus a top-ranked contender who is a former world champion. There are four more spots to be filled in the cruiserweight competition. We will make sure it will be exciting names and fighters the fans want to see.”

In the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle out a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.

The exact pairings will be determined during a Draft Gala in Monaco in early July. In each weight class, the top-seeded boxers (which will be determined by the Comosa Board) will select their quarter-final opponents from the unseeded boxers. Once the pairings are set, the exact fight dates and venues will be announced. Further participants as well as details about the Draft Gala will be revealed shortly.

WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion ‘Saint’ George Groves signs up for World Boxing Super Series

WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) has officially entered the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament for the GREATEST prize in boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The Saint, who comes off a spectacular TKO victory over Fedor Chudinov, is thrilled to defend his belt against the best of the best.

“I see the World Boxing Super Series as a chance for me to show everyone that I’m the best in the division. I believe I am the best super-middleweight on the planet and certainly the man to beat at 168lbs [76.2 kg],”

“I am proud to bring my WBA Super-Middleweight Title to the tournament. I want to continue to test myself against the best and I am ready and willing to fight anyone. It will be exciting to see who else has the courage to enter such a brutal competition.

”The World Boxing Super Series is exactly what fighters and fans need – a simple and straightforward way to determine the best fighter in the division. I am really keen to be the first super-middleweight to lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa´s Head of Management Board, said that things are starting to fall into place.

“To begin with, the World Boxing Super Series announced two undefeated world champions for the cruiserweight competition as well a former world champion who is now the number one of the rankings,” he stated.

“This week, the tournament welcomed another reigning champion at super-middleweight – a star that at a young boxing age has already filled Wembley Stadium and has been involved in so many top broadcast events.

“Everything is coming together nicely for Season One of the World Boxing Super Series, and next week there will be further exciting news in line with our mission to revolutionize the world of boxing.”

Richard Schaefer, Comosa`s Chairman of the Americas, is excited about Groves´ participation.

“The Saint is not only the WBA Super-Middleweight Champion but also definitely the hottest name in the division right now,” he stated. “There is never a dull moment in his fights and that is what makes him a stand-out participant of the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series.

“George will now face the challenge of going from the hunter to the hunted…. this will be really intriguing considering the line-up we will announce!”

