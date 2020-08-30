Marco Huck Picks Up Heavyweight Win Over Dennis Lewandowski

Former long-reigning WBO cruiserweight king Marco Huck is still rumbling along. The 35-year-old fought in Germany last night, pounding out a clear ten-round UD over the huge (335 pound huge) Dennis Lewandowski.

Huck won each and every round, walking away with his first win in well over two years courtesy of three scores of 100-90. Huck is now 42-5-1(28). Lewandowski, just 26 years of age and having his first fight since May of last year, falls to 13-5(6), he has been stopped just once.

Huck, who really is a fighter who seems to have been around forever – a pro since 2004 in fact – has given us so many memorable and thrilling wars over the years. From 2010 through 2016, Huck has been constantly entertaining; Huck giving everything he had in almost every fight he had.

Which makes us ask the question, how much can the 35-year-old possibly have left today? Last night’s fight never really gave us much of an answer. Huck had things all his own way, he was too fast and Lewandowski was hardly a fighter who was determined to win.

At 223 pounds, Huck was giving away a good deal of weight last night, and this will be the case again if he gets a big fight with an elite heavyweight this side of Alexander Povetkin and Deontay Wilder.

Huck actually fought Povetkin back in February of 2012, pushing a 23-0 Povetkin hard in a great action fight, only to drop a majority decision. Might a rematch between these two get made? It seems doubtful but you never know for sure these days.

Huck will keep on fighting for as long as he is able to keep on winning. Huck has now had four fights up at heavyweight, one of these being a No-Contest.

All things considered, Huck looked pretty decent last night. Just maybe there will be some good heavyweight fights out there for him over the coming months. How easy is it to root for “Kapt’n” Huck!

A true old-school fighter.