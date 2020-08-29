Marco Huck 223 vs Dennis Lewandowski 335 – Weigh In Results

Official weights: Dennis Lewandowski 152 kg / 335,1 lbs – Marco Huck 101.2 kg / 223,11 lbs. Marco Huck is all set to make his return to the ring in Braunlage, Germany tonight.

The management of MH Boxing, together with the hotel director of the Maritim Berghotel and representatives of the town of Braunlage, drew up a comprehensive hygiene and safety concept. The Corona protection rules are taken very seriously here. The event will allow 500 spectators in accordance with the COVID 19 protection rules.

Huck will face 26-year-old Dennis Lewandowski from Greifswald, Germany. Lewandowski is 6′ 3″ and his fighting weight is around 300 lbs yet Lewandowski should not be underestimated, according to Huck.

Lewandowski has been sparring partner of Marco Huck several times in the past. Lewandowski: “I know Marco’s fighting style very well and will make life difficult for him. With the strategy developed by myself and my team, I see a good chance for an upset. In Lewandowski’s opinion, the 10 round fight will go the distance.”

Marco Huck to boxen.co: “I want to return to the top of the heavyweight divison and fight the best. Dennis Lewandowski is a very strong opponent for me, this is the right fight after a year of not fighting”

The Hildesheim WBC Asia title holder Armenak Hovhannisyan and the 23-year-old WBC Youth Intercontinental title holder Tommy Punch, from the stable of Marco Huck, will also fight in Braunlage on this day. Punch was born in Kassel and is considered a great young talent in the cruiserweight divison. Further fights will be announced.

BILD.de will broadcast the fight live in Germany.

Full Card:

heavyweight (200+ lbs) Marco Huck vs Dennis Lewandowski

lightweight (135 lbs) Jelena Janicijevic vs Zsofia Bedo

cruiserweight (200 lbs) Tahir Kahrovic vs Zoltan Sera

super middleweight (168 lbs) Taycan Yildirim vs Frane Radnic

super middleweight (168 lbs) Ibrahim Ayada vs Slavisa Simeunovic

lightweight (135 lbs) Rico Mueller vs TBA

light heavyweight (175 lbs) Maher Ayada vs TBA

super middleweight (168 lbs) Artur Reis vs TBA

light heavyweight (175 lbs) Armenak Hovhannisyan vs TBA