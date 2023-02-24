William Zepeda and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to feature on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia undercard on April 22

Unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda and welterweight contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will feature on the undercard of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia on April 22 on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas.

The Golden Boy-promoted Zepeda’s opponent is to be determined, whereas IBF interim welterweight champion Boots Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) is expected to defend against Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs).

Salvador Rodriguez of ESPN broke the news of Zepeda and Ennis fighting on the undercard of Tank vs. Ryan on Showtime PPV on April 22nd.

Having Ennis and Zepeda on the card is getting the promotion off to a good star. Hopefully, Golden Boy and PBC will continue to add other excellent fights to the card to help increase further interest from fans in purchasing it on PPV.

Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) comes into the April 22nd date with back-to-back wins over former super featherweight champion Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and Rene Alvarado. He looked impressive in winning both fights, dominating Diaz and Alvarez with his high-volume punching style.

“Jaron Ennis (possibly against Roiman Villa) and William ‘Camarón’ Zepeda would be part of the support of #DavisGarcia on April 22,” said Salvador Rodriguez on Twitter about the undercard fights on the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia card.

Shakur Stevenson was hoping to face Zepeda next, but Golden Boy wants the 26-year-old William to get more experience and to build up his name more before he faces the big dogs at 135. It good match-up for Zepeda would be against one of these contenders:

Isaac Cruz

George Kambosos Jr

Edwin De Los Santos

Jamaine Ortiz

Jeremiah Nakathila

Michel Rivera

Frank Martin

Gustavo Lemos

Gary Cully

Francesco Patera

Jaron Ennis recently defeated Karen Chukhadzhian by a 12 round unanimous decision on January 7th on the undercard of Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. Ennis, 25, picked up the interim IBF 147-lb title with his win over the fleet of foot Chukhadzhian.

Ennis was hoping afterward to get a title shot against champions Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr, but neither has shown interest in fighting him or really anybody.

If Spence doesn’t face Ennis soon, he’ll need to give up his IBF title because the International Boxing Federation won’t allow him to sit on the title and not defend it.

Villa, 29, defeated Rashidi Ellis by a 12 round majority decision in his last fight in January on the Tank-Garcia card, stealing the show with the night’s performance with his come-from-behind victory.

Ennis vs. Villa could very well steal the show from Tank’s fight with Ryan unless that one is a competitive affair, and it’s highly questionable whether it will be.



