Will 2017 see the return of Tyson Fury? Peter Fury says yes

So, Tyson Fury, the unbeaten, never-lost-the-belts-in-the-ring, former heavyweight champion – have you missed him? It’s been pretty quiet on the Tyson front these past few weeks, save for the odd Twitter outburst, and Fury has now been out of action for almost 13 months.

Fans everywhere know all about the troubles Fury encountered almost as soon as he arrived back home from Germany having sensationally relieved Wladimir Klitschko of his heavyweight titles, and ever since fans have been wondering if we will see Fury in any further big fights. The latest on this according to the man who knows him best, in trainer and uncle Peter Fury, is that “The Gypsy King” is back training and can be expected to fight again “around April/May next year.”





Speaking with 4c Sports Media, Peter said the fight he’d most like to see is Fury against Deontay Wilder, but that Tyson will “have a couple of fights, two or three” first.

“As we speak now, he’s with his brother, he’s with his father and he’s training every day,” Peter said of Tyson. “He’s running, he’s training and he’s asking when I’m back in the gym. Expect Tyson back in the ring around April/May time next year – he’ll be back. He’s coming back to not only get the belts, but to prove that he is the only heavyweight in the world. He’ll have a couple of fights – two or three – and he’ll be back fighting for the belts. I’d like to see Tyson fight Wilder. I think that’s a massive fight across the pond. I think that would turn into a super-fight. That’s a fight we want anyway.”

Judging by recent photos of Fury, he has a fair amount of weight to shift before he’s anywhere close to fighting fit, and then of course there is Tyson’s battle with depression. Here’s hoping the former champ can win both his battle with the pounds and his battle with his inner demons.

That first fight back, non-title by the sounds of it, will be a hot ticket. Has Fury peaked or is he still to reach his peak? The answer may come in 2017.