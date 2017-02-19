Wilder’s trainer Jay Deas: this is the year

WBC heavyweight ruler Deontay Wilder makes his return to action this Saturday night. Wilder, who has been inactive since busting his hand and tearing his biceps on the hard noggin of Chris Arreola in July, faces an interesting, possibly dangerous challenger in the form of the unbeaten and physically imposing Gerald Washington, but bigger fights await “The Bronze Bomber,” much bigger fights.





Wilder and his trainer Jay Deas want unification fights and Deas, in speaking with AL.com, says the Washington fight is “Step one to unification.” Deas says he and his fighter have been extremely patient and that the big fights can and will come here in 2017.

“This is the year,” Deas said. “We have been patient beyond what anybody should be. We’ve said this is the year. We’re calling this fight Step one to unification. We’re going to be sorting it out. Deontay would fight four or five times a year if it was up to him. It all depends on this fight, how it goes, coming out healthy without any injuries or cuts. It’s really impossible to look very far, but the grand plan is to look to unify as soon as possible.”

The idea of Wilder engaging in big fights with the likes of Anthony Joshua, or Joseph Parker or Wladimir Klitschko, really does excite, but can Wilder get there? Will Washington – the first Wilder title challenger to boast an unbeaten pro record – pose the WBC champ any problems on Saturday? It would be a huge upset if Washington were to win, but he is talking big and confident and anything can happen when two big heavyweights get in there and rumble.

But Wilder is sure 2017 will be his year, his biggest so far.

“2017 begins with Gerald Washington but it will end with me as unified champ,” Wilder put out on twitter.

Whether he achieves his goal or not, it will be good to see Wilder back in the ring on Saturday. Can the 37-0(36) puncher score another lights out KO?