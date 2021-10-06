Wilder Says There Will Be No Fourth Fight With Fury, Wants Unification Fight With Usyk

Deontay Wilder still believes he can become undisputed world heavyweight king, with him making good on his vow to give the heavyweight division “one face, one name, one champion.”

Of course, all bets are off if Wilder is beaten again by Tyson Fury on Saturday night. But Wilder says he will get revenge over Fury and that this will “close the chapter in this book.”

Wilder says there will be no fourth fight with Fury (even though a Wilder victory on Saturday would make the two giants all level at 1-1-1).

Wilder says he will beat Fury, regain the WBC crown and that he will then focus on a unification showdown with WBA/IBF/WBO ruler Oleksandr Usyk.

Wilder feels strongly Usyk will repeat his win over Anthony Joshua when the two fight their rematch next year.

“There is no rematch clause if I beat him on Saturday night….no fourth fight. We are closing the chapter in this book,” Wilder said today. “I expect Usyk to beat Joshua even more easily in their rematch.

He has been in touch about us fighting then for the undisputed world title. He’s a gentleman, and I would expect him to honor that commitment.

He’s getting older, and he wants all the belts. But my goal has always been one face, one name, one champion, and that will be me. Starting with knocking out Fury, who I hate.”

A Usyk-Wilder fight would certainly be a truly fascinating match-up, with Wilder’s vaunted power going up against the slick skills and speed of the southpaw from Ukraine. But again, Wilder must first overcome the massive task of beating Fury in the third fight.

Most experts feel Fury, with his sheer size, weight, and all-around skills, will again give Wilder a beating on Saturday (in a new Ring Magazine poll of 20 experts, just ONE person is picking Wilder to get the win).

Wilder has absolutely everything to fight for on Saturday night, and it really would be some amazing story if he did manage to get revenge over Fury and then fought for the undisputed championship so late into his career.

Most fans expect to see Fury going up against Usyk for all the marbles, not Wilder. But which of these two possible fights would be the most exciting?