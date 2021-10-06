Tyson Fury has the secret for Joshua to beat Usyk in rematch

Tyson Fury says he knows the secret strategy that will help Anthony Joshua defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in early 2022. Fury says he doesn’t want Joshua’s money to help train.

He just wants to help Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) avenge his loss to Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and regain his lost IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight titles.

There’s something that Fury gains from helping Joshua out, and that’s the huge money that he’ll make for a fight between them in 2022.

Fury won’t get that big money, estimated by some to be in the ballpark of $100 million if Joshua loses his rematch with Usyk.

Although Joshua could still fight Fury afterward, Tyson’s dough won’t be anywhere near what he would make if AJ avenged his loss to Usyk.

If Joshua is going to take Fury up on his offer to help him prepare for Usyk, he will need to do it soon.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he’ll start negotiations with Usyk’s manager Alex Krassyuk in late October to out the rematch together for March or April next year.

“I’ll give him the right information for him to beat Usyk, which I’m not going to say what, but I think everybody knows,” said Fury to BT Sport Boxing on him having the proper strategy to defeat Oleksandr in their rematch in 2022.

“This information that I say you got to train for, you can’t just do it,” said Fury about his secret strategy to help Joshua defeat Usyk.

“It’s not a game plan. It’s not just like saying, ‘Do this and do that.’ You have to train to do it, and I think he could. He only needs to land a couple of good punches on Usyk, and he’ll knock him the spark out. It would be over,” said Fury.

Tyson is trying to sound like he’s got some excellent knowledge gift that he will bestow upon Joshua like the Karate Kid movie. Fury isn’t Mr. Miyagi.

Fury will show Joshua how to properly maul Usyk by grabbing, holding, and leaning on him. It’ll be real basic mauling stuff that any fighter would know, particularly the ham & eggers that lack the talent to win fights with their boxing ability and punching power.

If Joshua has to use Fury’s ugly mauling style to defeat Usyk, that would be pathetic and look terrible. It’s too lousy Fury doesn’t have any other ideas for Joshua to beat Usyk besides mauling him with his bulk.

This Saturday, you can expect Fury to reveal the strategy he wants to teach Joshua when he faces Deontay Wilder in their trilogy match on October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury will likely grab Wilder in a clinch and LEAN all his weight off him as often as possible to tire his legs out. If Joshua wants to save his breath listening to the long-winded Fury lecture him on how to maul Usyk properly, he only needs to watch Tyson in action against Wilder on Saturday.