Whyte vs. Joyce Bout Targeted for April 5th in Manchester on DAZN

British heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce are reportedly closing in on getting a fight made for April 5th in Manchester, England. The fight would be shown in a headliner on DAZN.

It’s a bit late in the game for Joyce and Whyte to be fighting, but age no longer matters in the sport now that money is being thrown around past-their-best fighters left and right.

Dillian needs a win in this fight to keep alive his hopes for a lucrative rematch with Anthony Joshua. Promoter Eddie Hearn is still interested in matching AJ against Whyte at some point, but it may not happen until Joshua exhausts several more appealing options.

Whyte looked like a shell of himself in his last fight against Ebenezer Tetteh on December 14th, laboring to score a sloppy seventh-round stoppage against the journeyman fighter.

Former WBO interim champion Joe Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs) has a fight scheduled against Patrick Korte (22-4-1, 18 KOs) next month on March 1st. It’s unclear whether Joyce, 39, must win that fight for his match against Whyte to go down.

Surprisingly, Joyce was beaten by Dereck Chisora by a 10-round unanimous decision last year on July 27th. That’s a guy that no one would have ever expected Joyce to lose to when he first turned pro in 2017. However, he’s lost a lot of hand speed, and his two knockout defeats against Zhilei Zhang in 2023 took a lot out of him.

@everythingboxi2 broke the news on the Whyte vs. Joyce fight. It should be an interesting fight for fans who like to see entertaining brawls. Both fighters need a win to keep their hopes alive for bigger matches and perhaps even a title shot.

Whyte (31-3, 21 KKOs) has won his last three fights against low-level opposition since being knocked out in the sixth round by former WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on

41-year-old journeyman Chisora is proof of it never being too late to position yourself for a world title shot. He’s fighting an IBF title eliminator against Otto Wallin on Saturday. It’s shocking that he’s in a title eliminator with 13 losses on his record.