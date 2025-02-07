Chisora vs Wallin: Is it Really One Last Dance?

The winner between Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin will certainly get a big opportunity in the near future. And this boxing junkie is fully aware ‘Del Boy’ claimed he will retire at 50 wins. But this is boxing and if a hefty payday is offered, we know it’s very plausible he takes it. So, which veteran boxer will continue their career as a gatekeeper?

Chisora has a way of staying relevant, especially when we count him out. Multiple examples can be noted thinking he was completely washed, only for him to turn back the clock and deliver a better-than-expected performance. Otto Wallin is in a similar scenario, coming off a bad outing and getting picked apart by Anthony Joshua. Technically, it was two bouts ago, but the jury is out on whether he can get back on the journey to another title shot. Wallin’s claim to fame in among loyal boxing fans was his fight against Tyson Fury.

In what turned out to be a competitive back-and-forth affair, Fury suffered a severe cut above his eye. With a large paycheck looming for a rematch with Deontay Wilder, boxing fans were on the edge of their seats. That was all the way back in September of 2019. Six victories later, Otto got the Anthony Joshua fight. Wallin, however, fell short and was never really in the match versus AJ.

Wallin does have solid fundamentals that will give the wily old vet Chisora something to overcome. But it won’t be anything Derek hasn’t seen in the ring. Win, lose, or draw, this boxing podcaster respects Derek Chisora’s career. So what if he never won a piece of the heavyweight titles? Fighting Tyson Fury 3 times and names like Vitali Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk, David Haye, Dillion Whyte, and Joseph Parker both twice, and most recently scoring a knockout over Joe Joyce is nothing to sneeze at.

Weathering storms is what Chisora’s managed to do repeatedly. Even in defeat, ‘Del Boy’ usually will make it a tough evening and has done so at the higher levels of the division. Wallin does have translatable skills to win plenty of rounds, and of course, he is more than capable of winning on Saturday. After all, Otto is the favorite, sitting around 200 to -225.

The key to beating Chisora is a great jab, staying at range, and power punching. Wallin has pop, no doubt, but not a whole lot of fight-changing power. Chisora is a live dog slated anywhere from +160 to +180. Let’s hope we get entertainment and also both fighters leave the ring healthy.

My Official Prediction is Derek Chisora by Majority Decision.

Side Note: Too bad Willy Hutchinson got injured, forcing him to pull out of an interesting matchup with Zach Parker.

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast